BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet for Spurs-Rockets, Any NBA Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to activate a first-bet offer for any NBA matchup. Sign up here in most states and choose any market for an aggressive opening wager. Register here with code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI or WV to win bonus bets instead.









Bet up to $1,500 on the NBA game of your choice after signing up with the BetMGM bonus code. A loss will cause a bonus refund, so you’ll get another chance. New users in NJ, PA, MI and WV can win a $10 bet to score a $150 bonus.

There are seven NBA games to choose from on Tuesday night. Browse through spreads, totals, moneylines and props to find your favorite market. We have the Suns vs. 76ers, Clippers vs. Bulls, Spurs vs. Rockets, Timberwolves vs. Jazz, Lakers vs. Nuggets, Raptors vs. Warriors and Heat vs. Kings.

NBA Games for the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 or TOP150 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) BetMGM Rewards Tailored Offers for Dining and Entertainment, Exclusive Discounts for Hotel Stays, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 20, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There’s a doubleheader on NBA, starting with a game between two Texas teams. Kevin Durant and the Rockets are 4.5-point favorites over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Then, the Lakers are 2.5-point favorites over the Nuggets, who are still without Nikola Jokic because of a knee injury.

Try using an NBA No-Sweat Token for either matchup. Get your stake back in bonus bets after a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code Activates $1,500 First Bet

New customers can take these easy steps to place a larger bet than usual:

Click here to use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Fill in your email address, full name, date of birth and other basic information to verify your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. These include debit cards, online banking and PayPal. Wager up to $1,500 on any game.

A losing bet of $50 or more will release five bonus bets. This means each will be 20% of the loss, so you can use it on several games throughout the week.

Start with a $10 bet if you are using code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI or WV. A win will result in a $150 bonus.

In-App Bonuses for Other Sports

There are new in-app bonuses every day. These are some of the options you’ll find on Tuesday:

NHL Odds Boost Token

College Basketball Odds Boost Token

Any Sport Parlay Boost Token

PGA Second Chance Cash Back

UCL Odds Boost Token

Aussie Open Odds Boost Token

Expect to see additional boosts for the NFL playoff games on Sunday. We have the two conference championship games to determine which teams meet in the Super Bowl. The Patriots will face the Broncos, while the Rams play the Seahawks. The Seahawks enter the weekend with the best odds to win the Super Bowl.

Register with a BetMGM bonus code to activate a $1,500 first bet or win a $150 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.