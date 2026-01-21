BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet for Bucks-Thunder, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Start with a wager up to $1,500 with the BetMGM bonus code. A loss will cause a bonus refund, so you'll get a second chance. New users in select states can win a $10 bet to collect a $150 bonus.

There are seven NBA games on Wednesday night, including a doubleheader on ESPN. Find odds for the Cavaliers vs. Hornets, Pacers vs. Celtics, Nets vs. Knicks, Hawks vs. Grizzlies, Pistons vs. Pelicans, Thunder vs. Bucks and Raptors vs. Kings.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Wednesday

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL Odds Boost Tokens, No-Sweat Tokens, Second Chance Cash Back, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 21, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Cavs will take on the Hornets in the first matchup on ESPN at 7 pm ET. Your opening bet can be on any market, such as a prop for Donovan Mitchell or LaMelo Ball. This game will be followed with the Thunder taking on the Bucks in Milwaukee.

The Thunder have the best record in the NBA, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being amongst the frontrunners for the MVP award. On the other side, the Bucks are currently outside of the playoffs and considering trades.

Check the promotions tab each day to find no-sweat bets, odds boosts and more bonuses. You’ll also be earning perks through the rewards program.

Using the BetMGM Bonus Code for a $1,500 First Bet

This is the largest first-bet offer you’ll find. Take these steps to create an account today:

Click here to use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Fill in your name, email address, birthdate, etc. Use a debit card, PayPal or another payment method to make a deposit. Place a bet up to $1,500 on the game of your choice.

A losing bet of $50 or more will result in five bonus bets. Each bet of the refund will be 20% of your original loss, meaning you can choose to use it for several games throughout the week.

Follow the other links above to use code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI or WV. Win your first $10 wager to gain a $150 bonus.

Odds Boost Tokens for Other Sports

BetMGM has been adding odds boost tokens for the NHL, Aussie Open, UCL and college basketball. Plus, we expect it to provide special offers for the NFL playoff games on Sunday. It’ll be the Patriots vs. Broncos and Rams vs. Seahawks to determine which teams play in the Super Bowl. The Seahawks enter the weekend as the favorite, even more so after Bo Nix was ruled out for the Broncos.

Sign up through the links above to use a BetMGM bonus code. Wager up to $1,500 on any game or claim a $150 bonus.

