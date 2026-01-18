BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for NFL Divisional Playoff Games Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new BetMGM users can redeem one of two fantastic, state dependent, welcome offers by activating the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 in time for the two NFL playoff games today here . Redeem either a $1,500 first bet offer or $150 bonus with a winning wager in select states, providing you with bonus bets to use on the Texans-Patriots and Rams-Bears NFL games Sunday.







Of the two, the majority of users will receive the $1,500 first bet offer. Place your favorite wager on either of the two NFL games today, and know that you have the comfort of bonus bets coming back your way if that wager settles as a loss.

Those of you located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia will instead receive the $150 bonus option, which is redeemed after a winning wager. Place a $10 wager on any NFL market today and get back a $150 bonus if that wager settles as a win.

Sign up the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to receive either a $1,500 first bet offer or $150 bonus with a winning wager.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NFL Playoffs Sunday

The NFL playoffs are heating up as the temperatures outside are frigid in New England and Chicago, but luckily all new users of BetMGM can claim the best welcome offer in their state while staying warm in the comforts of their own home.

As detailed above, there are two options available. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $10 to win $150 bonus with a winning wager offer. So, place your first wager on the app on something you are confident in for the opportunity to land this $150 bonus, such as the Patriots moneyline at -175 odds against the Texans.

All other users in a legally operating state will instead receive the $1,500 first bet offer. This allows you to receive bonus bets back if your first wager settles as a loss, up to that amount. Winning wagers will be paid out via cash winnings.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with BetMGM is straightforward and secure. Follow these steps to register your account and claim your welcome bonus for the NFL playoffs this weekend.

Create Your BetMGM Account: Navigate to the BetMGM platform and start the registration process. You’ll provide standard personal details to create and verify your new account. Enter the Bonus Code: During signup, enter BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 when prompted. This code unlocks your chosen welcome offer. Make an Initial Deposit: Activate the promotion with a first-time deposit of at least $10. BetMGM offers multiple secure and trusted funding methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Once funded, place your first wager on the app to get started.

NFL Betting Promos Sunday via BetMGM

There are two NFL specific promotions on the table for all users of BetMGM, both of which can be redeemed on the games today. This is no an either/or situation, as you are able to lock-in both of these promos for the games today: