BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for NBA, CFP, NFL Playoffs

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Tuesday

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) or $1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Any Sport Odds Boost Token, NBA No-Sweat Token, Second Chance Touchdown Scorer, NHL Hat Trick Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 6, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP Staff

College Basketball Odds Boost Token for Duke-Louisville

How to Register with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Follow the links above to use a BetMGM bonus code.

Enter your date of birth, email address, full legal name and residential address to confirm your identity.

Make a deposit using a debit card, online banking or another payment method.

Use thefor any NBA or college basketball matchup. Sign up through the links below to unlock the best welcome offer in your state. The BetMGM bonus code activates a $1,500 first bet in most states. Place a larger wager than usual knowing a bonus refund will be available after a loss. New users in NJ, PA, MI and WV can grab a $150 bonus instead. Just win your first $10 wager to redeem the reward. Your qualifying bet can be on any of the NBA games on Tuesday night. We have the Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Magic vs. Wizards, Spurs vs. Grizzlies, Heat vs. Timberwolves, Lakers vs. Pelicans and Mavericks vs. Kings.The Timberwolves are 7.5-point favorites over the Heat in the first matchup on NBC. Get in your pre-game bet before tip-off at 8 pm ET. You can create a parlay with props for Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Norman Powell, Tyler Herro, Naz Reid and Bam Adebyao. Then, the Mavericks are 5.5-point favorites on the road against the Kings. Sacramento has lost their last five games, but Dallas has been terrible on the road. Check the promotions tab after making your first bet with the welcome offer. There is a no-sweat token for the NBA, as well as a parlay boost token.A college basketball odds boost is available on Tuesday, which can be used for the ACC matchup on ESPN. No. 20 Louisville is a 1.5-point underdog at home against No. 6 Duke. The Blue Devils have only lost one game this season, with Cameron Boozer being one of the top scorers in college basketball. Mikal Brown Jr. is out for the Cardinals, which was a key reason why they lost their last game to California. There will likely be additional boosts for the College Football Playoff starting on Thursday with Miami-Ole Miss, Then, Oregon will take on Indiana on Friday night. This will lead us into the NFL playoffs. Try using the “Second Chance” promo to bet on the first TD scorer of Wild Card games.Place a substantial wager on the game of your choice or win bonus bets with this welcome offer. New customers can complete these steps to create an account today:Start with a $1,500 wager in most states. A loss of $50 or more will result in five bonus bets as a refund, so each one will be 20% of your original loss. This means it can be applied to several games throughout the week. Place a $10 bet in NJ, PA, MI or WV. If it wins, you’ll receive a $150 bonus. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.