BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for NBA, CBB, NFL Wild Card Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim one of two fantastic offers on BetMGM, depending on the state you are located in. All new users who create a new account will be able to claim either a $1,500 first bet or $150 bonus with a winning wager, all based on your location.





The majority of users will receive the $1,500 first bet offer, which allows you to place a bet up to $1,500. A loss will release a bonus refund, giving you another chance to win big. That said, start with a $10 bet if you are in NJ, PA, MI and WV. If it wins, you’ll receive a $150 bonus.

Any sport and market will qualify for either one of these welcome offers, with one important caveat being for those in select states must place their first bet on odds -500 or longer in order to receive the $150 bonus. As long as that odds condition is met, any main line, alternate market or player prop is valid from there.

So, sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim the best welcome offer in your state.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Bonus Tuesday

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL NBA No Sweat Token, NHL Odds Boost, CBB Odds Boost, Any Sport Parlay Boost, NFL First TD Second Chance etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 6, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

As mentioned earlier, there are two offers on the table for new BetMGM users, with your state determining which one you receive:

Most users will receive the $1,500 first bet offer. Place your first wager on the app up to that amount and receive bonus bets back with a losing wager. Winning wagers will be paid out via cash winnings, as normal.

Users in select states (NJ, PA, MI and WV) will receive a risk $10 to receive a $150 bonus with a winning wager, as long as that first bet is -500 or longer.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Set up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Use the links and bonus codes that correspond with your state. Use bonus code TOP150 to sign up in MI, NJ, PA and WV. Input bonus code TOP1500 to register in other states.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

In-App Betting Promotions via BetMGM

There are plenty of ways to get in on the action when playing on BetMGM, and that includes these different promotions that range across all sports. Between the NBA, NHL, college basketball, NFL and more, here are the promotions you can lock-in for today and over the weekend: