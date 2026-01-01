BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Georgia vs. Ole Miss Sugar Bowl

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia and place a $10 bet on the College Football Playoff. Anyone who picks a winner will receive a $150 bonus.

The Sugar Bowl is the last chance for bettors to place bets on the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. BetMGM Sportsbook will have a ton of different ways to bet on the games as we inch closer to the national championship game.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Promo Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL Football No Sweat Token, CFB Playoff Odds Boost Token, NHL Odds Boost Token, $100K Football Frenzy, NBA Odds Boost Token, $10K NHL Hat Trick, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 1, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM Sportsbook will deliver a sign-up bonus based on where you sign up. Grab the $1,500 first bet or snag a 15-1 odds boost for the Sugar Bowl or any other available market. Here is a look at the two offers:

AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA: $1,500 First Bet

$1,500 First Bet MI, NJ, PA and WV: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win

Sugar Bowl Betting Preview: Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Two SEC heavyweights will meet in the last College Football Playoff game on New Year’s Day. Georgia is a significant favorite, but we know that anything can happen in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs are entering this game after a significant layoff. Meanwhile, Ole Miss is still adjusting to life without head coach Lane Kiffin.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of ways to get in on the action during the College Football Playoff. Here is a look at the current odds on the Sugar Bowl (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Ole Miss Rebels: +6.5 (-115) // Over 55.5 (-110) // +200

+6.5 (-115) // Over 55.5 (-110) // +200 Georgia Bulldogs: -6.5 (-105) // Under 55.5 (-110) // -250

