Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for Spurs-Lakers, NBA Games

With an exciting night of NBA action — and upcoming NFL Playoffs and College Football Playoff action — on the schedule







To get started, users can sign up and place a bet on any game—such as the Spurs to cover their -8 point spread at home. For new users in Pennsylvania, the offer gets even sweeter with 50 bonus spins for the bet365 online casino, while those in New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips. This promotion provides a low-risk way to turn a small investment into a sizable bonus for tonight’s games.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for Jan. 7

The bet365 welcome promotion is straightforward and provides significant value for new bettors looking to wager on tonight’s NBA slate. Whether you’re considering backing the favored San Antonio Spurs (-291 moneyline) at home or taking a shot on the underdog Milwaukee Bucks (+200).

This offer guarantees a substantial return in bonus bets on just a small initial investment. The outcome of your first $5 bet doesn’t matter—you receive the $200 bonus either way, making it an excellent way to build your bankroll right from the start.

How the bet365 Bonus Code Works

This welcome offer is designed to give new users an immediate boost. After signing up, users can place a wager. For this bet to qualify, it must have odds of -500 or greater. For example, the San Antonio Spurs moneyline is at -291 and the Golden State Warriors moneyline is at -245. A wager on a heavy favorite with odds of -600, however, would not qualify.

Once your bet settles, bet365 will process your wager. It’s important to note that the $200 bonus will be added to your bonus bets balance and will expire if not used within seven days.

Additionally, users in specific states get extra value. New bettors in Pennsylvania will also receive 50 bonus spins for the bet365 online casino, while those in New Jersey will be awarded 10 Golden Chips, adding even more bang for your buck to this already generous sign-up promotion.

NBA Odds Tonight

The San Antonio Spurs enter their matchup as significant home favorites against a Lakers team dealing with injury concerns. San Antonio’s statistical profile backs up the line—they boast a solid +5.4 Net Rating and control the glass with a 52.2% Total Rebound Percentage. The Lakers, sporting just a +1.1 Net Rating, will be without key contributors Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

Their championship hopes could heavily depend on the availability of LeBron James, who is listed as questionable with a foot injury. The Spurs are monitoring their own franchise cornerstone, as Victor Wembanyama is questionable with a knee issue.

Later in the evening, the Golden State Warriors host the Milwaukee Bucks in what should be a fascinating clash of inconsistent contenders. The Warriors (+1.1 Net Rating) have been marginally more efficient than the Bucks (-1.1 Net Rating) this season, but Milwaukee possesses an efficient offense that shoots 48.5% from the field.

The game could turn into a battle on the boards—a notable weakness for both squads. The Bucks rank near the bottom of the league with a 47.7% Total Rebound Percentage, while the Warriors aren’t much better at 49.3%.

How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Activating this welcome promotion is a quick and seamless process. Follow these steps to claim your $200 in bonus bets for tonight’s NBA matchups: