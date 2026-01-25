Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for Rams-Seahawks NFC Championship

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The NFC Conference Championship weekend finishes up with the NFC Championship game between the Rams and Seahawks at 6:30 p.m. ET, and you can activate the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to choose between either a $200 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Create a new account and redeem bonus bets to use for the Rams vs. Seahawks game Sunday.







There are two options on the table for new users of bet365. For the first option, a $5 bet on the NFC Championship will instantly result in a $200 bonus. The outcome does not matter, making it a favorite choice of a lot of new customers.

That said, new users do have the option to unlock a $1,000 first-bet safety net instead for the risk takers out there. Place your first bet on the app up to that amount, and receive bonus bets back should that initial wager end up losing.

The Seahawks are 2.5-point home favorites in this game on bet365, -140 odds on the moneyline. So, while the odds suggest the Seahawks should win, they are close enough that the reality is it could be anyones game.

Sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to receive either a $200 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet, and dive into the Rams vs. Seahawks game from there.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for Rams-Seahawks Bonus

Choose your own adventure on bet365 by redeeming this welcome offer, as there are two different welcome offers that all new users have the opportunity to claim.

Redeem a $200 bonus simply from signing up and placing a $5 wager on bet365. This bonus is redeem guaranteed after placing the initial wager.

The other option you can opt for is the $1,000 safety net bet if you are looking to place a large opening wager on the app. All first bets are back up in bonus bets, so this is the perfect opportunity to place a large wager on the Rams moneyline at +120 odds.

How to Redeem the Bet365 Bonus Code

Choose a welcome offer by taking these easy steps to create an account:

Head to the sportsbook and use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Provide your email, date of birth, residential address and other info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $10 or more with a debit card, online banking or another payment method. Place a $5 bet to release a $200 bonus or activate a $1,000 safety net.

The outcome of your $5 bet doesn’t matter when selecting the $200 bonus, while a loss with the safety net will cause a bonus refund. Choose your offer, and start claiming bonus bets on bet365.

Best Rams-Seahawks Bet Boosts via Bet365

The best way to maximize your betting experience on bet365 is to take advantage of all that their is to offer. That includes these bet boosts, which are essentially boosted SGPs that the sportsbook offers. Instead of using a boost to build your own plays, you can instead scroll through the options that bet365 provides, and choose your favorite from there.

As for the NFC Championship, here are the six options:

Coastal Showdown: Kenneth Walker, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba & Kyren Williams Anytime TD Each (+1800

Kenneth Walker, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba & Kyren Williams Anytime TD Each (+1800 Field Generals: Puka Nacua & Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Each Record 80+ Receiving Yards & Anytime TD (+800)

Puka Nacua & Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Each Record 80+ Receiving Yards & Anytime TD (+800) 20-Yard Dash: Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, Colby Parkinson, AJ Barner & Tyler Higbee to Each Record 20+ Receiving Yards (+1400)

Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, Colby Parkinson, AJ Barner & Tyler Higbee to Each Record 20+ Receiving Yards (+1400) Road to Lombardi: Rams Moneyline + Matthew Stafford 300+ Passing Yards & 3+ Passing TDs (+1100)

Rams Moneyline + Matthew Stafford 300+ Passing Yards & 3+ Passing TDs (+1100) Kyren in Motion: Kyren Williams 60+ Rushing Yards, 20+ Receiving Yards & Anytime TD (+1000)

Kyren Williams 60+ Rushing Yards, 20+ Receiving Yards & Anytime TD (+1000) End Zone Architects: Matthew Stafford & Sam Darnold 2+ Passing TDs Each + Davante Adams & Cooper Kupp Anytime TD Each (+1400)