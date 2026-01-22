Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for NBA, NFL Playoffs This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of the highly anticipated crosstown clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome, new customers can elevate their betting experience with an exclusive bet365 bonus code WTOP365. By simply placing a qualifying wager of $5 on this inter-city rivalry or any other market, new users are guaranteed to receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of their initial bet’s outcome, provided the qualifying wagers settle within 30 days of registration.

This incredible welcome offer gets even sweeter for players in specific states: new bet365 users in Pennsylvania will also be granted 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while those in New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips, making this a prime opportunity for new bettors to join the action.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for Lakers-Clippers

With the highly anticipated Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers game on the horizon, bet365 presents an outstanding welcome offer for new users. By utilizing the exclusive bet365 bonus code, you can unlock $200 in bonus bets with a minimal $5 qualifying wager. This offer ensures new bettors are rewarded, regardless of their initial bet’s outcome, making the intense rivalry even more exciting. For players in Pennsylvania, an additional 50 casino spins are included, while New Jersey users receive 10 Golden Chips, adding extra value to the betting experience.

Here’s a quick overview of this attractive welcome offer:

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $5 Get $200 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

bet365 Bonus Code: Unlock $200 in Bonus Bets + Casino Bonuses

New bet365 users can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer by using the exclusive bet365 bonus code. Simply place a qualifying wager of $5, and you will receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. To qualify, your initial wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and have minimum odds of -500 (for example, a -450 selection is valid, but an -800 selection is not). Once awarded, these bonus bets will expire 7 days after being added to your bonus bets balance, so make sure to use them to enhance your NBA betting experience.

Adding to the excitement, players in specific states receive extra perks. New bet365 users in Pennsylvania will also be granted 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while those in New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips, providing an excellent opportunity to explore other offerings beyond sports betting.

How to Use bet365 NBA Bonus Code on LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

The storied rivalry between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers continues as they face off in the 2025 NBA regular season. The Los Angeles Lakers will visit the LA Clippers on Thursday, January 22, 2026, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 PM PST at Intuit Dome. This highly anticipated matchup pits the Lakers, who have played 42 games this season, against the Clippers, who have logged 43 games, in a crucial intra-city showdown that could impact both teams’ playoff positioning.

Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers Odds & Analysis

The betting lines for this crosstown clash are tight, reflecting the competitive nature of the matchup. Here’s a look at the current odds from Bet365.US.NJ:

Bet Type Los Angeles Lakers LA Clippers Spread +1 (-115) -1 (-105) Moneyline -110 -110 Total Points Over 223 (-110) Under 223 (-110)

Odds as of January 22, 2026, 7:54 PM UTC from Bet365.US.NJ.

The betting trends suggest a closely contested game. The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled on the road recently, holding a 1-3 (.250) record over their last 4 away games. Conversely, the LA Clippers have seen the ‘Over’ hit in 5 of their last 8 games, indicating a tendency for higher-scoring contests.

Looking at the seasonal statistics for the 2025 regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers are averaging 116.30 points per game with a .500 field goal percentage and .350 from beyond the arc. Their defense has allowed opponents 116.5 points per game and boasts an opponent field goal percentage of .487, with an opponent 3-point percentage of .371. The Lakers hold a net rating of 0.3.

The LA Clippers, playing at home, are averaging 112.30 points per game, shooting .470 from the field and .360 from three-point range. Defensively, they allow 113.8 points per game to opponents, with opponents shooting .470 from the field and .368 from three. The Clippers have a net rating of -1.3.

Injury reports will play a significant role in this game’s outcome. The LA Clippers are dealing with several key absences, with Bradley Beal (Hip), Derrick Jones Jr. (Knee), and Bogdan Bogdanović (Hamstring) all listed as out. Most notably, Kawhi Leonard (Ankle) is currently listed as questionable, making his availability a critical factor. The Los Angeles Lakers are also without Austin Reaves (Calf) and Adou Thiero (Knee), both listed as out. The status of Kawhi Leonard could heavily sway both the game’s dynamics and the betting outcome.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claiming the bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Activating your bet365 bonus for the Lakers vs. Clippers game is a straightforward process designed to get you into the action quickly. Follow these simple steps to secure your $200 in bonus bets and additional casino perks:

Register Your Account: Begin by visiting the bet365 website or downloading the official bet365 app. You’ll need to create a new account, providing standard personal information such as your name, address, and date of birth to verify eligibility. Enter Bonus Code WTOP365: During the registration process, ensure you enter the exclusive bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted. This is crucial for unlocking the full potential of this welcome offer. Claim the Offer: Once your account is set up, navigate to the promotions section within the bet365 app or website and claim the “Bet $5 Get $200” offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: To fund your betting, make an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: With funds in your account, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers game, or any other sports market of your choice. Remember, for the bonus bets to be credited, your qualifying wager must settle within 30 days of registration and have minimum odds of -500.

Once these steps are completed, regardless of the outcome of your initial bet, bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. Additionally, eligible new users in Pennsylvania will receive 50 casino spins, and those in New Jersey will get 10 Golden Chips, offering more ways to experience bet365’s diverse gaming options.