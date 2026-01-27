Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for Bucks-76ers, NBA, CBB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, new bettors have an excellent opportunity to dive into the action on this game, college hoops and other NBA matchups with the exclusive bet365 bonus code WTOP365 here .







This thrilling NBA matchup provides the perfect backdrop for new bet365 users to claim a special welcome offer: simply bet $5 on the game, and regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets, provided your qualifying wagers all settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.Furthermore, new users in Pennsylvania will also get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while those in New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips, adding extra value to their initial experience.

bet365 Bonus Code for NBA on Jan. 27

This exclusive bet365 bonus code provides new users with a straightforward way to boost their betting experience for the Bucks vs. 76ers game. Take a look at the key details of this offer:

For new bet365 users, this exclusive promo code unlocks a fantastic opportunity to kickstart your NBA betting experience. Simply wager $5 on the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game, or any other eligible market, and you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. To qualify, your initial wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and have minimum odds of -500 (for example, a -450 selection is valid, but a -800 selection is not).

These bonus bets provide a great way to explore bet365’s offerings, but be sure to use them within 7 days of them being added to your account, as they will expire afterwards.

Adding to the excitement, new bet365 users in Pennsylvania will also be rewarded with 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while those in New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips, offering extra chances to win beyond the sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds & Analysis

The Philadelphia 76ers enter this contest as the heavy favorites, reflected in the betting odds.

The Philadelphia 76ers, at home, are averaging 116.10 points per game while allowing 115.80 points to opponents. Their defensive efforts translate to an opponent field goal percentage of 47% and an opponent three-point percentage of 35%. They hold a respectable Net Rate of 1.1 and a Defensive Rate of 110.9 points allowed per 100 possessions. However, the 76ers have struggled against the spread at home recently, going 6-13 (.316) in their last 19 games.

Adding to the intrigue, star player Joel Embiid is listed as questionable due to injury management, along with Quentin Grimes (ankle, questionable) and Charles Bassey (personal, doubtful). Paul George is probable with injury management.

The Milwaukee Bucks, playing on the road, average 111.90 points per game while giving up 115.50 points to their opponents. Their seasonal statistics show a field goal percentage of 48% and an opponent field goal percentage of 47%, with their own three-point percentage at 39% compared to opponents’ 37%.

The Bucks’ defensive rate stands at 113.6, and their Net Rate is -2.3. A significant factor for Milwaukee is the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is out with a calf strain. Kevin Porter Jr. (oblique) and Taurean Prince (neck) are also out. The over has hit in 4 of the Milwaukee Bucks’ last 15 games against opponents with a winning record, which could be a factor given the 76ers’ status.

How to Activate Your bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started with bet365 and claiming your “Bet $5, Get $200” bonus bets offer for the Bucks vs. 76ers game is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to unlock your bonus: