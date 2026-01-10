Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus as NFL Wild Card Weekend Arrives

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Saturday's NFL slate provides two playoff matchups with wildly different styles, as the Rams take on the Panthers and the Packers face the Bears. Before kickoff, bettors can tap into one of the best welcome offers on the market by registering the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365 here .







Players who activate the code will have two paths of entry. First, a very popular $200 bet-and-get option, where customers only have to wager $5 to unlock the bonus.

The second is a first bet safety net, which will protect a user from a failed lost bet. Fans can wager a max $1,000 in cash to start and get that bet back in bonus bets if it loses.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NFL Playoffs

New customers have a plethora of betting opportunities Saturday as the NFL kicks off their first day of the 2025-26 playoffs. To celebrate, the sportsbook is providing their exclusive Bet365 promo code offer, which can have bettors locking in either a $200 bonus or a $1,000 first bet safety net.

The Rams are heavy road favorites against the Panthers today, with a spread of -10.5. That could be a good spot to lock in the bet-and-get bonus, where bettors could put $5 on the L.A. to cover and get the $200 bonus even if Carolina ends up covering.

With a larger Panthers play, especially with being +450 to win outright, the first bet safety net could allow fans to take a swing on Carolina. Something like $25 on the Panthers to win outright would qualify, and users would either get a really nice cash payout or the $25 in bonus bets back.

In the second matchup, fans can enjoy one of the longest standing rivalries in the league. The Packers face the Bears in Chicago as a -1.0 favorite. Each team has taken a game from the other this year, so an evenly matched contest is to be expected. Plus, with two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL going head-to-head, this game should be outstanding.

NFL SGP Deals, Instant Payout Options for NFL Saturday

The value on Bet365 doesn’t just stop at the welcome offer. Fans can log into their newly created account right now to claim these offers for either game kicking off today:

NFL Instant payout: Bettors who wager on the moneyline of any team today can win their bet outright if that team takes a 17 point lead

SGP Boost: Fans can create their own same game parlay using either Rams-Panthers or Packers-Bears and get those odds enhanced Saturday

Air Stafford Express SGP: Matthew Stafford to have 300+ passing yards and 3+ passing touchdowns and the Rams to win (was +390, boosted to +450)

Ground Game Glory SGP: Josh Jacobs, D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai each to have 60+ rushing yards (was +875, boosted to +1000)

Snagging Latest Welcome Offer with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Signing up is quick and seamless with Bet365. Fans will upload the Bet365 promo code where the directions indicate, then fill out their full name, age, a home address and turn on the location settings of their device to activate the account.

Before bettors can place a qualifying wager, Bet365 will need them to deposit enough cash to cover that bet. Users can complete this deposit using any acceptable payment method, like an online bank transfer or ApplePay.

Bet365 will give users seven (7) days to use any bonus bets they receive from either promotional option. Those bets can be used on multiple markets during that time period but will expire if not used within those seven (7) days.