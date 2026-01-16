Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus as NFL Playoffs Continue This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

You're heading into a stacked weekend of sports, and Bet365 is making it even better with their exclusive welcome deal. By using the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365, you can jump into Friday night's NBA games and Saturday's NFL Divisional Playoffs with two different bonus options that let you bet to your comfort level here .







The first, and most popular, is the “bet $5, get $200 bonus” deal. Any wager of $5 cash or more on the NBA or NFL will lock in the massive bonus, which you can use however you want on more great markets this weekend.

The other option is a first bet safety net, which will protect you from a poorly timed wager. Bet up to $1,000 to start your account and get that stake back in bonus bets if your wager doesn’t hit.

Use Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $200 Bonus on NBA, NFL

The Bet365 bonus code offer is built so that you can decide how aggressive you want to be. If you’re looking for something simple, the $200 bet-and-get is your way to go. Qualify for the bonus with any $5 wager you make this weekend.

For instance, let’s say you are checking out the NBA Friday night and want to lock in the bonus early, so that you have those bets for this weekend. Checkout out the schedule, games like Cavaliers-76ers and Timberwolves-Rockets stand out.

So what you could do is make a simple $5 wager on something like the 76ers and Timberwolves both to win outright. Then, even if one of those teams lost, Bet365 would still send you the bonus.

You would then get the $200 bonus in time for both NFL divisional games Saturday. The Broncos are a -1.5 home favorite against the Bills and the Seahawks are a big -7.5 home favorite over the rival 49ers.

In-App Specials for NBA, NFL This Weekend

There are multiple ways you could put your new bonus bets to use this weekend. Here are some options you have both Friday and Saturday on Bet365:

NFL Instant Payout: Win your NFL playoff moneyline wager instantly if your team takes a 17 point lead

NBA Instant Payout: Get your bet paid out automatically if the team you bet on goes up by 20 or more points

Same Game Parlay Options: Build your own NBA or NFL SGP and get those odds enhanced today

Directions on Claiming Latest Offer with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Signing up with the Bet365 bonus code is a quick process. Register the code when prompted, then provide your name, age, a residential address and the geolocation of your cell phone or home computer to complete your application.

An initial cash deposit must be made before you can make a qualifying wager. Use any preferred payment option, like a credit card or PayPal, to make this deposit.

The sportsbook will give you seven (7) days to spread these bonus bets around to different markets. At the conclusion of this time period, any unused bets will expire.