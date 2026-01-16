Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for NFL Playoffs, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a high-stakes AFC Divisional Round clash between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos headlining an awesome stretch of sports action, new sports bettors can capitalize on an outstanding welcome offer using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Whether it’s this game, other NFL Divisional Round matchups, or NBA action, a $5 wager will turn into a $200 bonus this week here .







On Friday, a strong NBA schedule is headlined by games like Cavaliers vs. Sixers, so it’s worth noting that those who wish to get the $200 bonus ahead of the weekend can play either side of these games and secure it well in advance.

How to Activate This bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Getting started with this playoff promotion is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your $200 in bonus bets for the Bills-Broncos AFC Divisional Round clash and other upcoming games.

Create Your bet365 Account: Provide personal information for identity verification and using bet365 bonus code WTOP365 during sign-up to get the best overall offer. Fund Your Account: Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure funding methods. The platform offers multiple safe and convenient options for getting money into your account. Claim Your Offer: This is the crucial step many forget—the requirement to actively claim an offer within the bet365 app. Don’t place your first bet until you’ve completed this activation step. Place Your Qualifying Wager: With the offer claimed, you’re ready to place your first bet of $5 or more on any eligible market. Whether you’re backing the Bills moneyline or taking Denver against the spread, the crediting of $200 in bonus bets after this initial wager settles will occur within 24 hours.

Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos Odds & Analysis

The Buffalo Bills, whose playoff will be traveling to Empower Field at Mile High to face the Denver Broncos in what promises to be an electrifying AFC Divisional Round matchup. The Bills survived in Jacksonville last weekend and will now look to win a second road playoff contest for the second time in a week.

Whether you’re looking to take Josh Allen to reach the AFC Championship Game or think Bo Nix and Sean Payton will make good on the No. 1 seed, a $5 wager on either side will score a $200 bonus.

At the time of this writing, the Broncos are a 1.5-point favorite while sitting at -115 on the moneyline. The game total is set at 46 points.

Betting Trends & Analysis

The line movement favoring Denver reflects their remarkable performance at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos have an exceptional 13-1 (.929) record in their last 14 home games when favored, establishing themselves as one of the NFL’s most reliable home favorites. Their dominance extends specifically to quality opponents with a more than stellar 6-1 (.857) record against the spread in their last seven home games versus teams with winning records.

Buffalo, however, has been good as an underdog of late. Buffalo sports a 5-1 (.833) record against the spread in their last six games when getting points. That said, the odds have bounced around prior to kickoff with both teams standing as favorites since the matchup was first announced.