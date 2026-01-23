Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA, UFC, NFL Championship Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between two fantastic welcome offers. Create a new account using this bonus code and place your favorite wager on any of the NBA games tonight to redeem this bonus. You can choose between either a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet, either option giving you bonus bets that can be used for the NFL playoffs this weekend.







Of the two options, $200 guaranteed bonus is the most popular choice. Sign up and place a $5 wager, which will automatically release the $200 bonus as the outcome of that wager does not matter.

The alternative option is a $1,000 first-bet safety net, which is appealing to those with a higher risk tolerance who feel comfortable placing a large wager initially on their account. A loss will release a bonus refund, up to the $1,000 amount. Think of this option as two chances to win big initially on bet365 as a way to set your account up for success.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $200 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet

Take advantage of this opportunity to choose between two fantastic welcome offers on bet365. There is no “wrong” choice, as it depends on each individual user to decide which offer makes the most sense for them. Choose one of:

Claim a $200 bonus after signing up and placing a $5 wager on bet365. This bonus is redeem guaranteed after placing the initial wager, and tends to be the most popular option.

Opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead if you are looking to place a large opening wager on the app. All initial wagers are backed up in bonus bets, up to that amount

Best Bet365 Bet Boosts for Friday NBA Slate

There are plenty of ways to get in on the action when you are using bet365. One of these is to take advantage of the bet boosts tab. These are easy, fun parlays or SGPs for the games, giving you a bunch of boosted plays to tail so that way you do not have to look into the slate and find plays for yourself.

Here are some of the best NBA bet boosts for the slate tonight:

Kevin Durant 30+, Cade Cunningham 25+, Alperen Sengun 20+ & Jalen Duren 15+ Points: +1600

Jalen Johnson, Devin Booker & Dillon Brooks 25+ Points Each: +2000

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Pascal Siakam & Chet Holmgren 25+ Points Each: +1100

Jamal Murray 4+, AJ Green 3+, Peyton Watson 2+ & Myles Turner 1+ Made 3s: +750

There is also a 50% NBA SGP profit boost that you can use for any game of your choice tonight.

How to Sign Up With the bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Follow these simple steps to secure your favorite welcome offer on bet365: