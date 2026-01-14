Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA (Jan. 14)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can claim the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to redeem bonus bets on the NBA slate of games Wednesday, and look forward to the NFL playoffs this weekend. Create a new account and place your opening wager on any sport, and receive a bonus that has recently lifted from $150 to $200 in bonus bets.







Any $5 bet wager will automatically release a $200 bonus, regardless of the outcome of that initial wager. There is a $1,000 first-bet safety net available for those who would prefer to place a large wager on the app, backed up in bonus bets should it end up losing.

The NFL playoffs start back up on Saturday between the Bills-Broncos and 49ers-Seahawks, with another two games on Sunday between the Texans-Patriots and Rams-Bears. Pretty much all markets are already out for this game, so you can dive into these matchups on bet365 to find your favorite plays.

There are bet boosts and promotions available for the games, but first step is to sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to score a $200 bonus.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $200 Bonus or $1K Safety Net Bet

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos 30% NBA SGP Profit Boost, 50% NFL SGP Profit Boost, Prop Protect, Early Payout, Etc Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 14, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Choose between one of two fantastic welcome offers on bet365, both of which have their pros and cons:

Claim a $200 bonus simply from signing up and placing a $5 wager on bet365. This bonus is redeem guaranteed after placing the initial wager.

Opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead if you are looking to place a large opening wager on the app. All first bets are back up in bonus bets for those that choose this option.

Once you are signed up, check out the bet boosts on the bet365 app, as there are already options for the NFL playoffs this weekend.

NFL Divisional Round Bet Boosts via Bet365

Even though we are still a couple days away from the games starting, bet365 has already posted bet boosts for all four NFL playoff games this weekend. Just head to the NFL page and click the bet boosts tap at the top of the screen, and scroll through your favorite options from there.

Here are some of the plays for each game:

Josh Allen, Courtland Sutton & Dalton Kincaid Each to Score a TD (+2200)

Zach Charbonnet, Christian McCaffrey, Jaxon Smith-Njigba & Jauan Jennings Each to Score a TD (+2500)

Woody Marks & TreVeyon Henderson to Each Record 40+ Rushing Yards + Anytime TD (+1600)

Puca Nacua 10+ Receptions, +120 Yards & Anytime TD (+800)

How to Redeem the Bet365 Bonus Code

New customers have a rare opportunity to choose a welcome offer on this sportsbook app. Take these easy steps on Sunday to lock-in bonus bets or make a substantial wager:

Head to the sportsbook and use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Fill in your full name, email and other account info to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $10+ with an accepted payment method. These include online banking, debit cards and PayPal. Place a $5 bet to gain a $200 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net.