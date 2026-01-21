Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for Any NBA, NHL, CBB Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between two fantastic welcome offers. Create a new account using this bonus code and place your favorite wager on any of the NBA games tonight to redeem this bonus. You can choose between either a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet, either option giving you bonus bets that can be used for the NFL playoffs this weekend.







A $5 bet after signing up releases a guaranteed $200 bonus is the first offer you can choose from, which ends up being the most popular option for our users. However, choose the $1,000 first-bet safety net if you’d rather place a hefty wager and get a bonus refund after a loss, essentially getting two chances to cash big with with bet365.

NFL Championship weekend is always a good time, with two high-level games in store. The Patriots find themselves in a fantastic opportunity to make the Super Bowl as 4.5-point favorites over the Broncos after the Bo Nix injury, while the Seahawks are 2.5-point home favorites over the Rams. Bet365 has you covered with comprehensive markets, bet boosts, specials and more for these games on Sunday.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for the NFL Playoffs

Choose your own adventure on bet365 by redeeming this welcome offer. No other operator gives you the option to choose which welcome offer you’d prefer, making this a unique opportunity on bet365.

Redeem a $200 bonus simply from signing up and placing a $5 wager on bet365. This bonus is redeem guaranteed after placing the initial wager.

The other option you can opt for is the $1,000 safety net bet if you are looking to place a large opening wager on the app. All first bets are back up in bonus bets, essentially giving you two chances to win big initially on the app.

Best NFL Bet Boosts via Bet365

The best way to be a profitable bettor on bet365 is to take advantage of all the promotions and boosts available to you. For example, you can redeem a 50% SGP profit boost for both NFL games this weekend. On top of that, there are 12 total bet boosts available across both the Patriots-Broncos and Rams-Seahawks games.

Here are some of the best options:

Patriots-Broncos: RJ Harvey, Rhamondre Stevenson & Courtland Sutton Anytime TD Each (+2000) Courtland Sutton & Stefon Diggs 50+ Receiving Yards + Anytime TD Each (+2200) Hunter Henry 4+, Evan Engram 3+ & Austin Hooper 2+ Receptions Each (+1100)

Rams-Seahawks: Kenneth Walker III, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba & Kyren Williams Anytime TD Each (+1800) Puka Nacua & Jaxon Smith-Njigba 80+ Receiving Yards + Anytime TD Each (+800) Kyren Williams 60+ Rushing Yards, 20+ Receiving Yards & Anytime TD (+1000)



How to Sign Up with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Choose a welcome offer by taking these easy steps to create an account:

Head to the sportsbook and use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Provide your email, date of birth, residential address and other info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $10 or more with a debit card, online banking or another payment method. Place a $5 bet to release a $200 bonus or activate a $1,000 safety net.

The outcome of your $5 bet doesn’t matter when selecting the $200 bonus, while a loss with the safety net will cause a bonus refund. Choose your offer, and start claiming bonus bets on bet365.