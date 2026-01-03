Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for Panthers-Bucs, $365 in Missouri

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to redeem one of two fantastic welcome offers to use on the two NFL games on Saturday between the Buccaneers-Panthers and 49ers-Seahawks. All new users who sign up with this bonus code are able to receive either a guaranteed bonus or a large safety net bet, with users in select states able to choose which of the two they prefer. Missouri users will instead get a separate bet $10 to win $365 offer.







Sign up and place your first $5 bet on the NFL today, or any other sport. Win or lose, you will be able to receive $150 bonus, guaranteed.

The other option is a $1,000 first-bet safety net, so you can make a hefty wager and get a bonus refund after a loss, which is available to users in select state.

Use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose an offer. Bet $5 for a $150 bonus or activate a $1,000 safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NFL Bonus Saturday

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH or VA) In-App Promos 30% EPL Profit Boost, 50% NFL SGP Profit Boost, 30% NBA SGP Profit Boost, Prop Protect, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 3, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Even users in select states end up preferring the $150 bonus, as it tends to be the most popular. By choosing this welcome offer, you are able to claim guaranteed bonuses without needing to sweat. Sign up with a new account and place a $5 wager, which is all it takes to receive the $150 bonus.

That said in select states who are looking to make a hefty wager on bet365 might be enticed by the $1,000 safety net bet, which allows you to back up your first wager on the app.

How to Redeem the Bet365 Bonus Code

Follow these steps within a couple of minutes to lock-in bonus bets or make your largest bet of the week:

Head to the sportsbook and use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Enter your date of birth, email address, full name, etc. to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit of $10+ with a debit card, online banking or another payment method. Place a $5 bet to redeem a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,000 using the safety net.

NFL Bet Boosts, Profit Boosts & More on Bet365

One of the benefits of betting with bet365 is that there are always a bunch of promotions and different ways to get in on the action. For example, there is a 50% NFL same-game parlay profit boost available for either of the two games tonight. You can place a 3+ leg SGP for either Buccaneers/Panthers or 49ers/Seahawks, and boost the payout by 50%.

There are also bet boosts, which come over as pre-populated SGPs for the games, but with their payout boosted. Here are some options for tonight:

Bucky Irving, Chuba Hubbard & Mike Evans Anytime TD Each (+2500)

Bucky Irving, Rico Dowdle & Chuba Hubbard 50+ Rushing Yards Each (+1400)

Christian McCaffrey, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, George Kittle & Zach Charbonnet Anytime TD Each (+1800)

Christian McCaffrey 80+ Rushing Yards, 40+ Receiving Yards & 2+ TDs (+850)