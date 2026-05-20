Ketel Marte hits game-winning 3-run HR with 2 outs in 9th, lifts D-backs over Giants 5-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a game-winning three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to lead the…

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a game-winning three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Tuesday night.

The D-backs trailed 3-1 going into the ninth but Adrian Del Castillo hit a two-out RBI single that cut the deficit to 3-2. Ryan Waldschmidt then reached on catcher’s interference.

Giants manager Tony Vitello replaced Caleb Kilian with lefty Matt Gage before Marte, a three-time All-Star, turned on the second pitch he saw and launched it over the left field fence, tossing his bat while turning to look back at the D-backs dugout before rounding the bases.

San Francisco’s bullpen had done great work until the ninth-inning meltdown, forcing inning-ending double plays in both the seventh and eighth.

Arizona will go for the three-game sweep on Wednesday. The D-backs improved to 24-23, jumping above .500 for the first time since May 1.

The D-backs took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Corbin Carroll hit a triple into the left-center gap and scored on an error. Carroll’s helmet flew off as he rounded first and Luis Arraez’s throw to third bounced off Carroll’s head.

The 25-year-old still managed to get up and sprint home. He walked slowly to the dugout and briefly went down into the tunnel to get checked out, but stayed in the game.

The Giants stormed back after Rafael Devers and Willy Adames hit solo shots on back-to-back pitches for a 2-1 lead. Daniel Susac’s RBI double later in the second made it 3-1.

San Francisco’s Landen Roupp gave up one run on seven hits, striking out three.

Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson settled down after the rough second, giving up three runs on eight hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out three.

Up next

The D-backs send RHP Merrill Kelly (3-3, 5.91 ERA) to the mound while the Giants counter with RHP Tyler Mahle (1-5, 5.59) on Wednesday.

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