Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for NBA, NCAAF, NFL Week 18

A massive weekend in sports starts today with more bowl games and a loaded NBA slate, and the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 provides a perfect opportunity for you to get in on the action. Bet on any game this weekend with a $150 bonus offer or a $1,000 first bet safety net. Click here to register.





The bet365 offer is unique in that is gives you the flexibility to choose your reward. Many will go with the $150 in bonuses, which is easily redeemed with a $5 bet. If you prefer the $1,000 safety net, you can bet up to that amount knowing you will get your stake refunded if your bet loses.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 For $150 Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH or VA) In-App Promos 50% NBA SGP Profit Boost, NHL SGP Profit Boost, NCAAF Early Payout, NBA Early Payout, NHL Early Payout, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On Jan. 2, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

When you sign up, you will instantly be greeted with four bowl games as betting options. After an exciting week of College Football Playoff games, the bowl season continues before the semifinals take place next week. The NBA’s 10-game slate and the Rangers-Panthers Winter Classic game also stand out as prominent betting options for tonight.

Over the weekend, the NFL regular season will come to an end and the playoff bracket will be set. Games like Panthers-Buccaneers, Seahawks-49ers and Ravens-Steelers have massive consequences this weekend.

Set up your new account now to maximize the benefits of your welcome offer.

Let’s go through the $150 bonus offer first, as this is a popular option with new users. The result of your $5 bet is irrelevant, so you activate your offer with a bet on any market. As an example, a parlay for the Buccaneers, 49ers and Ravens to win this weekend would immediately unleash the $150 in bonus bets to your account.

With the safety net, you can wager up to $1,000 on any market. If you bet something like $700 on the Thunder to beat the Warriors tonight, you will either score a huge winning payout or get your stake refunded depending on how that bet settles.

Trending Bet365 Boosts

Make sure to survey the bet boosts available for this weekend, too:

Rice, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, SMU all win (+10202)

Texas State -18.5, Navy -7, Arizona +1, Mississippi State -3 (+1200)

Golden Knights -1.5, Panthers -1.5, Wild -1.5, Canucks -1.5 (+6137)

Jordan Kyrou, Artemi Panarin EACH score a goal (+818 boosted to +908)

Spurs -6, Knicks -7.5, Cavaliers -13.5, Bucks -6, Suns -12.5, Thunder -8.5, Lakers -3.5 (+9156)

CJ McCollum, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns, Darius Garland, Brandon Miller EACH score 20+ points (+1696 boosted to +2102)

Scroll to the specific sport to find options for games you are interested. You can also click on a specific game to view additional boosts for that specific event.

Steps To Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Click here and go through the sign-up process to redeem your offer from bet365. Utilize the code WTOP365 and input identifying information (Legal name, date of birth, address, etc.) to create your account.

Then, make a deposit with a secure payment option, like a credit card. This will cover your first bet to activate your preferred reward from bet365. Bet $5 to get the $150 bonus, or bet up to $1,000 with the safety net.

Any bonuses you get with either offer will stay valid for one week before they expire.