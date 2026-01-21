Bangladesh loses bid to move its T20 World Cup cricket games from India to Sri Lanka

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bangladesh’s request to move its T20 World Cup games from India to Sri Lanka…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bangladesh’s request to move its T20 World Cup games from India to Sri Lanka has been turned down by the International Cricket Council.

The ICC’s board of directors met Wednesday and world cricket’s governing body said afterward that its security assessments indicated “there was no threat to Bangladesh players, media persons, officials and fans at any of the tournament venues in India.”

The World Cup will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from Feb. 7-March 8. Bangladesh is due to play three group games in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

Cricinfo.com said the BCB has one more day to agree to play in India, or it will be replaced by Scotland, based on current rankings.

Pakistan is already scheduled to play all its group games in Sri Lanka — and beyond if it advances in the tournament — because of political tensions with India that brought both countries to the brink of war last year.

Bangladesh had asked for the move due to security reasons after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was removed from Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The ICC called Rahman’s removal an “isolated and unrelated development.”

The board meeting was held via video link with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam among those participating.

The ICC said it had shared information about security for the tournament with Bangladesh, and that relocating its games would not be fair to other teams.

