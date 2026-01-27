Avalanche visit the Senators after Nelson’s hat trick

Colorado Avalanche (35-6-9, in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-21-7, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Colorado Avalanche (35-6-9, in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-21-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Ottawa Senators after Brock Nelson’s hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Avalanche’s 4-1 win.

Ottawa is 24-21-7 overall and 12-10-4 in home games. The Senators have a 4-10-3 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Colorado has a 15-4-5 record on the road and a 35-6-9 record overall. The Avalanche have a +80 scoring differential, with 197 total goals scored and 117 given up.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won 8-2 in the last matchup. Josh Manson led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has scored 23 goals with 29 assists for the Senators. Jake Sanderson has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 38 goals and 50 assists for the Avalanche. Nelson has scored nine goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.