Australian Open photos show shafts of light at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Associated Press photographers take a look at the Australian Open through the light and shadows at Melbourne Park. The images capture tennis players hitting their shots in shafts of light. Instead of zooming in on the stars, the photographers focus on the harsh contrasts created in the middle of a sunny Southern Hemisphere summer.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

