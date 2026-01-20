American winger Griffin Yow back in MLS with New England after 3 1/2 years with Belgium’s Westerlo

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — American winger Griffin Yow returned to Major League Soccer on Tuesday, joining the New England Revolution…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — American winger Griffin Yow returned to Major League Soccer on Tuesday, joining the New England Revolution after 3 1/2 seasons with Belgium’s Westerlo.

New England said the 23-year-old agreed to a 2 1/2-season contract that includes team options for 2028-29 and 2029-30. The Revolution acquired his discovery priority from Vancouver for $125,000 in 2026 general allocation money and the club’s 2027 second-round draft pick.

Born in Clifton, Virginia, Yow signed with D.C. as a homegrown player in March 2019 and made his MLS debut that April 21. He scored three goals in 36 games for D.C. in all competitions, then transferred to Westerlo in July 2022.

Yow played at the 2019 Under-17 World Cup and in all four U.S. matches at the 2024 Olympics. He scored 18 goals in 86 games in all competitions for Westerlo, including three in 16 league matches this season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.