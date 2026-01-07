Alexandre Texier has a goal and 2 assists in Canadiens’ 4-1 win over the Flames

MONTREAL (AP) — Alexandre Texier had a goal and two assists, Jacob Fowler made 28 saves and the Montreal Canadiens…

MONTREAL (AP) — Alexandre Texier had a goal and two assists, Jacob Fowler made 28 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Lane Hutson, Oliver Kapanen and Cole Caufield also scored to help Montreal improve to 24-13-6.

Joel Farabee scored for Calgary, and Dustin Wolf stopped 31 shots. The Flames dropped to 18-21-4.

Texier opened the scoring 3:10 into the second period when he took the puck at the goal line and roofed it over Wolf’s shoulder.

After Phillip Danault’s chance out of the penalty box, Texier got the puck back to him, and Danault found Hutson alone in the slot. Hutson fired a slap shot past Wolf. Just 1:07 later, Kapanen finished off a rebound to make it 3-0.

Farabee beat Fowler with a shot from the left circle with 2:21 left in the second.

Caufield took a Texier pass and fired a rolling puck past Wolf for his 21st goal 3:56 into the third period.

Flames forward William Stromgren made his NHL debut.

Flames: At Boston on Thursday night

Canadiens: Host Florida on Thursday night.

