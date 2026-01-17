232-year-old cricket record broken in a game in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A 232-year-old record in first-class cricket was broken when a 40-run target was successfully defended in a…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A 232-year-old record in first-class cricket was broken when a 40-run target was successfully defended in a game in Pakistan on Saturday.

In a four-day President’s Trophy game in Karachi, a Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited team led by Pakistan test captain Shan Masood and included other internationals, was set 40 to win and bowled out for 37 by Pakistan Television. PTV won by two runs.

According to ESPN, Oldfield held the previous first-class record from 1794 for the lowest successful defense of a first-class target when it defended 41 runs against MCC at the Lord’s Old Ground and won by six runs.

Masood was among three SNGPL batters who were dismissed for ducks at the National Stadium. Left-arm spinner Ali Usman picked up 6-9 and fast bowler Amad Butt grabbed 4-28.

SNGPL got a 72-run first innings lead when it made 238 in reply to PTV’s 166. SNGPL then bowled out PTV for 111 but Usman and Butt bowled unchanged and dismissed SNGPL in 19.4 overs.

