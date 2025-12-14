Zion Williamson scores 18 points in his return to the Pelicans

CHICAGO (AP) — Injury-plagued forward Zion Williamson scored 18 points — including seven in the final four minutes — in…

CHICAGO (AP) — Injury-plagued forward Zion Williamson scored 18 points — including seven in the final four minutes — in his return to the lineup Sunday to help the New Orleans Pelicans pull away late and top the Chicago Bulls 114-104.

Williamson, the NBA’s top draft pick in 2019, most recently missed five games with a right hip adductor strain. Four separate injuries have limited the two-time All-Star to just 11 games this season for the last-place Pelicans, who improved to 5-22.

Williamson didn’t start Sunday, but entered the game off the bench 4:35 into the first quarter and played just under 27 minutes. He didn’t mind joining his team’s rotation in an uncustomary fashion after interim coach James Borrego explained the strategy before the game.

“It was a game plan that allowed me to close the game, with my body being used to playing certain minutes of a quarter,” Williamson said. “So you know he walked me through it. I didn’t have a problem with it because it allowed me to close the game.

“The rhythm did feel pretty good, but most of all I’m glad we got the win.”

Williamson punctuated his return with a flashy dunk with 37 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

He entered averaging 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 30.9 minutes in 10 games. Williamson had a season-high 29 points when the Pelicans defeated the Bulls 143-130 on Nov. 24 in New Orleans to end a nine-game losing streak.

Borrego praised Williamson for working hard to recover more quickly than expected from the adductor strain.

“He’s done a heck of a job to get to this point, if you want to call it ahead of schedule” Borrego said before the game.

Williamson, who missed eight consecutive games earlier this season with a strained hamstring, did not play as a precaution in the second game of a back-to-back on Nov. 30 in Los Angeles against the Lakers, but he was not listed on the injury report after that game.

Williamson went on the report on Dec. 2 before New Orleans hosted Minnesota, but credited his training staff with helping him expedite his return.

“Injuries suck, there’s no other way to put it,” Williamson said. “Rehabbing’s not fun either. But over the summer, me putting that work in my body, it allows me — if something does happen — it’s nothing that keeps me out a super, long time. I’m able to rehab at a faster but more efficient rate.”

The depleted Bulls played without guard Ayo Dosunmu (sprained thumb) on Sunday, but guard Kevin Huerter returned after missing four games with a left adductor strain and scored 16 points off the bench. Still Chicago lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Seven Chicago players, including guard Coby White who led the Bulls with 20 points, were under minutes restrictions.

The Bulls and Pelicans both snapped seven-game losing streaks with road wins Friday night.

