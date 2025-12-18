Zachary Bolduc scores twice as Canadiens beat Blackhawks 4-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Zachary Bolduc scored twice and Lane Hutson had three assists as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago…

MONTREAL (AP) — Zachary Bolduc scored twice and Lane Hutson had three assists as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Noah Dobson also scored for Montreal, Nick Suzuki had an empty-net goal and an assist, and Jakub Dobes stopped 14 shots.

Frank Nazar scored for Chicago in the team’s second game without injured star Connor Bedard. Spencer Knight made 32 saves as the Blackhawks lost their fourth straight.

Nazar opened the scoring on Chicago’s first shot, redirecting a pass behind Dobes after a Canadiens defensive breakdown at 7:27 of the first period.

Bolduc cranked a one-timer from the slot off a feed from Cole Caufield feed to tie it later in the period with his eighth of the season, and first at home, prompting a huge ovation from the Bell Centre crowd.

The 22-year-old Bolduc added his second of the night with a deflection 20 seconds into the third period. Dobson made it 3-1 at the 10-minute mark after chasing down a rebound.

The Canadiens dominated the shots 35-15 in a game that wasn’t as tightly contested as the score indicated. Knight kept the Blackhawks alive for much of the game.

It was a successful night for coaches’ challenges. The Canadiens had two goals overturned for offside, and one Blackhawks goal was brought back for goalie interference.

Up next

Canadiens: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Blackhawks: At Ottawa on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.