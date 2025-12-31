Utah visits Los Angeles after Leonard’s 55-point game

Utah Jazz (12-20, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (10-21, 13th in the Western Conference) Inglewood, California;…

Utah Jazz (12-20, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (10-21, 13th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Utah Jazz after Kawhi Leonard scored 55 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 112-99 win against the Detroit Pistons.

The Clippers are 7-14 in conference games. Los Angeles is 8-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Jazz are 7-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 45.0 rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 9.5.

The Clippers average 111.5 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 127.1 the Jazz allow. The Jazz are shooting 46.0% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 47.4% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 129-108 on Oct. 23, with Walker Kessler scoring 22 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 55.0 points and 11.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 27.7 points and seven rebounds for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 37.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 109.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 125.0 points, 44.1 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hamstring), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle).

Jazz: Ace Bailey: day to day (hip), Kevin Love: day to day (rest), Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

