Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for Late NFL Week 16 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to face the Detroit Lions on December 21, 2025, new users have a fantastic opportunity to get in on the action. By signing up with the Underdog promo code WTOP, you can take advantage of a generous welcome offer ahead of this Week 16 showdown at Ford Field.

This exclusive promotion for new users allows you to place a $5 entry and instantly receive $75 in bonus entries. These bonus funds are delivered as multiple entries, giving you several chances to build a winning ticket for the Steelers vs. Lions game and the rest of the NFL slate.

Underdog Promo Code for Late NFL Week 16 Games

This welcome bonus from Underdog provides an excellent way to dive into the player market for the Steelers vs. Lions game. With key players like Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Aaron Rodgers featured, you can use your bonus entries to build lineups around their performances. Whether you believe Jahmyr Gibbs will rush for more than 75.5 yards or Aaron Rodgers will stay under his 234.5 passing yards number, this offer gives you extra funds to play with.

The Underdog promo code WTOP unlocks a “Play $5, Get $75” welcome bonus designed to give new users an immediate boost. After signing up and placing your first $5 entry on any contest, including the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions matchup, Underdog will instantly credit your account with $75 in bonus entries. This bonus provides multiple entries, allowing you to spread your action across different lineups for Week 16 and beyond.

This offer is exclusively for new Underdog customers who are physically located in a state where Underdog is available. Users must meet the age requirements to participate (18+ in most states, but 19+ in AL/NE and 21+ in AZ/MA/VA). This structure provides an excellent opportunity for newcomers to explore different player combinations and build several entries for the exciting slate of NFL games scheduled for December 21, 2025.

Use Underdog NFL Promo Code on Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions

This Week 16 non-conference matchup features the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Detroit Lions. The game is set to kick off on December 21, 2025, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. As the game will be played inside a dome, weather will not be a factor.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions Analysis

With two teams boasting strong pass rushes and capable offenses, the player market offers numerous intriguing opportunities. The Detroit Lions come in with a high-scoring offense, averaging 30.3 points per game, while the Pittsburgh Steelers counter with an offense putting up 23.9 points per game. Let’s explore some of the key player markets for this contest.

Detroit’s offense, which averages 379.9 yards per game, is led by quarterback Jared Goff. His passing yards is set at 268.5, a number he has hovered around this season with a per-game average of 262.3 yards.

In the backfield, Jahmyr Gibbs has a rushing of 75.5 yards. Gibbs has been a dynamic force for the Lions, averaging 78.57 rushing yards per game and an explosive 5.5 yards per carry. He has also been a touchdown machine, finding the end zone 13 times on the ground this season, making him a constant threat to break a big run and surpass his yardage total.

For the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a passing of 234.5 yards. His seasonal average of 199.5 passing yards per game is considerably lower than this line, suggesting potential value on the under. However, his offense will be facing a Lions defense that has been trending downward.

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren presents an interesting case with a rushing number of 40.5 yards. Warren has averaged 52.69 rushing yards per game this season, indicating that this line might be set a bit low compared to his typical production.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code

Activating this generous welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to claim your $75 in bonus entries ahead of the Steelers vs. Lions game:

Create Your Account: Begin by navigating to the Underdog website or downloading the app. You will need to register for a new account by providing standard personal information. This offer is exclusively for new users. Enter Promo Code: During the sign-up process, you will see a field for a promo code. Be sure to enter WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the “Play $5, Get $75” bonus. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with an initial deposit of at least $5. Underdog offers several secure and convenient deposit methods.

Once your $5 entry is submitted, Underdog will instantly credit your account with $75 in bonus entries. When building your entry, you have two primary options:

Standard Entry: This requires at least two picks. While all of your selections must be correct to win, this entry type offers the highest potential payout.

This requires at least two picks. While all of your selections must be correct to win, this entry type offers the highest potential payout. Flex Entry: This requires three or more picks and provides a safety net. You can still receive a payout even if one of your picks is incorrect, though the maximum payout is lower than a Standard entry.

Remember, you must meet the age (18+, 19+ in AL/NE, 21+ in AZ/MA/VA) and location requirements to be eligible.