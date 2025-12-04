Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Cowboys-Lions Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The result of your first $5 entry doesn’t matter. The Underdog promo code will result in a $100 bonus. It is awarded as 10X$10 bonus entries that can be used toward NFL Week 14 contests.

We have a meaningful matchup in Detroit on Thursday night between two NFC teams. The Lions and Cowboys are both battling for a spot in the playoffs. Use this bonus to make picks on rushing yards, passing touchdowns, receptions, sacks and more stats.

Sign up here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Gain a $100 bonus for NFL picks following a $5 entry.

Cowboys-Lions Markets for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus (10X$10 Bonus Entries) In-App Promotions 40% Profit Boost for An Entry Up to $50 Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Make a standard entry that includes 2+ picks to have a shot at the largest payout, but keep in mind that all legs must hit. You can flex an entry of 3+ picks instead to still receive some winnings if only one leg is wrong. Combine several of the following Higher/Lower picks to enter your opening contest on Thursday:

Javonte Williams: 66.5 rush yards

Jahmyr Gibbs: 0.5 rush + rec TD

CeeDee Lamb: 81.5 receiving yards

David Montgomery: 9.5 rush attempts

Jameson Williams: 5.5 receptions

Jake Ferguson: 37.5 receiving yards

Jared Goff: 1.5 pass TDs

George Pcikens: 14.35 fantasy points

Dak Prescott: 271.5 pass yards

Brandon Aubrey: 8.5 kicking points

These are pre-game markets, but you’ll find more totals as the action unfolds. Act quick when making entries during the game since the totals are constantly changing.

Be sure to use the 40% profit boost on Thursday to increase winnings for another entry. This contest can be as much as $50.

Underdog Promo Code: How to Score $100 Bonus

Start making picks on the NFL after taking these steps to score a bonus:

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Provide your email address, date of birth and other account info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted banking method, like a debit card or online banking. Play $5.

Win or lose, a $100 bonus will be added to your account. Use (10) $10 bonus entries throughout the weekend.

Enter Drafts for Week 14 and Compete for Prizes

Underdog has new Drafts every week for NFL action. For example, enter the “Battle Royale” Week 14 for & and battle other customers to win a share of $250,000 in prizes. This competition includes 11 games on the Sunday main slate.

Check the rankings to view which players are expected to score the most fantasy points. Jonathan Taylor is on top, followed by De’Von Achane, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, James Cook, Ja’Marr Chase and Josh Allen. Track the fantasy points on the results tab on Sunday and see how your team is stacking up.

Register through the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Begin with a $5 entry to release a $100 bonus.