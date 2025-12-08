Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim Updated $75 Bonus for Eagles-Chargers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create a $5 entry after signing up with the Underdog promo code. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive a $75 bonus.

Use this bonus to make picks on passing yards, rushing yards, receptions, touchdowns, kicking points and more stats on Monday night. There two ways to enter a contest, with a standard entry resulting in the largest payout. The 2+ picks must all be correct to receive winnings. The other option is to flex an entry of 3+ picks and still receive some winnings of only one leg loses. It protects two legs when a contest has 6+ picks.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Use Bonus for MNF Picks

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus (10X$10 Bonus Entries) In-App Promotions 40% Profit Boost for An Entry Up to $50 Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

In addition to the welcome offer, there is a 40% profit boost that can be used for an entry up to $50. These are just some of the popular markets available for the Eagles vs. Chargers:

Saquon Barkley: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Jalen Hurts: 193.5 passing yards

Omarion Hampton: 37.5 rushing yards

J. Brown: 62.5 receiving yards

Ladd McConkey: 4.5 receptions

DeVonta Smith: 10.25 fantasy points

Justin Herbert: 1.5 passing TDs

Dallas Goedert: 14.5 longest reception

Quentin Johnston: 5.5 targets

Jake Elliot: 1.5 FG made

Cameron Dicker: 7.5 kicking points

How to Sign Up with the Underdog Promo Code

New customers can take these steps to grab a bonus for MNF picks. Take advantage of the guide on this DFS app to learn about the special features and boosts.

Click here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth and other account info to verify your identity. Use online banking or PayPal to make a deposit. Play $5.

The outcome of your opening $5 contest doesn’t matter, so you’re guaranteed to receive a $75 bonus.

Enter NFL, NBA Drafts to Compete for Prizes

We discussed Higher/Lower picks, but you can also compete against other customers I daily drafts. Pick NBA and NFL players to accumulate fantasy points. Climb the leaderboard to win a share of large prize pools.

Check the rankings to see which players are projected to score the most points each day. Anthony Edwards is the top NBA selection on Monday, followed by Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox. The results will show how you team is performing during the action. It even has a news feed, which is great for learning about injuries and roster updates.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).