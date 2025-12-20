Live Radio
Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim Play $5, Get $75 Bonus for CFP, NFL Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
Saturday features one of the best sports days of the year, with three College Football Playoff games and two NFL games to dive into, and all DFS users can use the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a $75 bonus to use Saturday.



Create a new account using this promo code and place a $5 entry on the CFP, NFL, NBA or any other sport, which will be enough to redeem this $75 bonus. The outcome of the initial entry does not matter, making this bonus guaranteed, and a great way to get your account started.
There are three CFP games today, starting with Miami vs. Texas A&M at noon ET, Tulane vs. Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the night game between JMU and Oregon at 7:30 p.m. ET. Then, of course, there are two NFL games to check out between the Eagles vs. Commanders and Packers vs. Bears.
Underdog has you covered with player props and more for these games today, but first sign up with the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a $75 bonus after placing a $5 entry.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $75 CFP, NFL Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP
New User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus (10X$10 Bonus Entries)
In-App Promotions NFL Gimme Pick, Boosted NFL Packs, Boosted NBA Packs, Ladders, Streaks, Rescues, Etc. 
Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States
Bonus Last Verified On December 20, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sign up and place a $5 entry on Underdog to redeem this $75 bonus. In terms of how to play, there are two types of entries that users can play on Underdog, a standard entry or a flex entry.

  • For a standard entry, place a 2+ leg entry, and every pick must be correct to receive winnings. The more legs in the entry, the higher the payout.
    Then, there is a flex entry, where users can place a 3+ pick entry and still receive some winnings of only one leg loses. That said, the payout is lower if all of the legs hit.

After signing up, check out different promotions on the Underdog app such as ladders, streaks, rescues and more.

NFL, CFP Ladders on Underdog

One of the promotions on Underdog that we want to highlight is the ladders promo. This is one of the more fun promotions, as you are essentially choosing 3+ players who you believe have a chance to hit ceiling outcomes and climb ladders of their props.

You will get paid based on the lowest ladder that each player climbs, but the higher the players go the higher your payout. For today, here are our favorite ladder plays across the NFL and college football playoffs:

  • Christian Watson receiving yards
  • Saquon Barkley rushing yards
  • Noah Wittington rushing yards
  • Kewan Lacy rushing yards

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

New customers can take these steps to grab a bonus for the NFL and college football games Saturday. Take advantage of the guide on this DFS app to learn about the special features and boosts.

  1. Head to the app and apply the Underdog promo code WTOP.
  2. Enter your date of birth and other account info to verify your identity.
  3. Use online banking or PayPal to make a deposit.
  4. Play a $5 entry to redeem a $75 bonus.

The outcome of your opening $5 contest doesn’t matter, so you are guaranteed to receive a $75 bonus.

