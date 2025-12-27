Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Bonus for NFL Week 17 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Apply the Underdog promo code and enter your initial $5 contest. Regardless of the outcome, new users will be awarded with a $75 bonus.

There are two NFL games on Saturday. We have the Texans vs. Chargers and Ravens vs. Packers. Use your bonus to make picks on stats, like passing yards, receptions, touchdowns and rushing yards.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NFL Saturday

There are two ways you can enter a contest. A standard entry must have 2+ picks. These have the largest payouts, but all legs must hit. The other option is to flex an entry with 3+n picks and still receive a payout if a leg or two is incorrect.

These are just some of the Higher/Lower markets to choose from on Saturday:

Omarion Hampton: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Ladd McConkey: 41.5 receiving yards

Keenan Allen: 3.5 receptions

Woody Marks: 50.5 rush yards

Dalton Schutlz: 8.45 fantasy points

Cameron Dicker: 1.5 FG made

Josh Jacobs: 58.5 rush yards

Zay Flowers: 49.5 receiving yards

Mark Andrews: 3.5 targets

Tyler Huntley: 157.5 pass yards

You’ll also find in-game markets during the action. Quickly make picks during these games as the totals change.

Steps for Using the Underdog Promo Code

Start making picks on the NFL and more after taking these easy steps to create an account:

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Fill in your full legal name, email address, date of birth, etc. to verify your identity. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card or another payment method. Play $5.

The result doesn’t matter, so you’re guaranteed to receive a $75 bonus. There are also several profit boosts you can use on Saturday. For example, claim a 50% profit boost for an entry of 3-8 picks.

Enter NFL Drafts and Win Prizes

There are new drafts every day. The “Battle Royale – Week 17” contest has a $7 entry fee and $200,000 prize pool. It includes the nine games on the Sunday slate.

Pick players in the Cardinals vs. Bengals, Steelers vs. Browns, Saints vs. Titans, Jaguars vs. Colts, Buccaneers vs. Dolphins, Patriots vs. Jets, Seahawks vs. Panthers, Giants vs. Raiders and Eagles vs. Bills. The rankings show which players are projection to score the most points. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a top pick, along with Ja’Marr Chase and Trey McBride.

Keep in mind that some teams aren’t playing for anything, so some players may start to sit out. Check the news feed to learn about roster updates before drafting.

