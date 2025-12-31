Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Bonus for New Year’s Eve NBA, Bowl Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on New Year's Eve NBA and college football action can take advantage of the latest Underdog promo code WTOP. When you sign up for a new account and place an initial entry, you will instantly receive bonus entries. This welcome offer is delivered as multiple bonus entries, giving you multiple chances to make picks on player props for matchups like the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs or any other NBA game this week. This also applies to NCAAF action like Texas-Michigan, Ohio State-Miami and more.







For example, you could use a bonus entry on Jalen Brunson to surpass his point total or on Stephen Curry to have a big night against the Hornets. This offer is available, providing a fantastic way to build a bankroll right from the start.

Underdog Promo Code for NBA

This welcome bonus from Underdog provides an excellent opportunity for new users to explore the platform’s player prop offerings for tonight’s NBA slate. With $100 in bonus entries awarded after a simple $5 initial play, you can spread your picks across various markets. The details of this valuable sign-up promotion are outlined below.

The Underdog welcome offer is designed to give new users an immediate and substantial boost. After creating an account, your first entry will automatically trigger the bonus. You’ll instantly receive bonus entries, which are conveniently distributed. This structure is perfect for exploring the platform, allowing you to make ten different picks on tonight’s NBA slate or any other available market without risking more of your initial deposit.

This promotion is for Underdog customers who meet legal requirements. You must also meet the legal age requirement to participate. Once your qualifying entry is submitted, the bonus funds are credited to your account, providing a fantastic opportunity to build a bankroll from the get-go.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Promo Tonight

With two intriguing matchups on the slate, there are plenty of player props to consider. Here are five of the highest point totals on the board for tonight’s action:

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) vs. San Antonio Spurs: 28.5 points (-110)

vs. San Antonio Spurs: 28.5 points (-110) Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) @ Charlotte Hornets: 27.5 points (-110)

@ Charlotte Hornets: 27.5 points (-110) Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) vs. New York Knicks: 24.5 points (-104 for over)

vs. New York Knicks: 24.5 points (-104 for over) Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks) vs. San Antonio Spurs: 22.5 points (-117)

vs. San Antonio Spurs: 22.5 points (-117) LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) vs. Golden State Warriors: 21.5 points (-109)

The premier matchup of the night features a red-hot Jalen Brunson, who has been on an absolute tear, averaging a staggering 35.8 points over his last four games. Tonight, he faces a Spurs defense that boasts a solid 110.2 defensive rating and allows 113.6 points per game. His point market is set at 28.5, a number he has been clearing with ease. On the other side, Victor Wembanyama will contend with a tough Knicks defense that has a 112.1 defensive rating. Wembanyama is coming off a five-game stretch where he averaged 20.6 points and 9.8 rebounds, but his scoring line is set higher at 24.5.

In the other game, Stephen Curry and the Warriors take on the Hornets. Curry has averaged 28.6 points over his last five contests, and his points prop is set at 27.5. He faces a Charlotte team that struggles defensively, allowing 118.5 points per game with a 116.0 defensive rating, making his over an attractive option. For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball will look to orchestrate the offense. Over his last five games, he has averaged 20.4 points and 7.2 assists, making his points (21.5) and assists (7.5) props worth a look against a Warriors defense that allows 25.5 assists per game.

How to Activate This Underdog NBA Offer

Getting your $100 in bonus entries is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to claim the welcome offer and start making your NBA picks for tonight’s games:

Register a New Account: Begin by signing up for a new Underdog account. During this process, you will be prompted to enter personal information to verify your identity and may need to use a promo code to qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Once registered, make an initial deposit into your account using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your First Entry: To activate the bonus, place your first real-money entry. For example, you could make a pick on Jalen Brunson to score more than 28.5 points or Victor Wembanyama to exceed his 24.5-point line. Receive Your Bonus: After submitting your qualifying entry, you will instantly receive bonus entries (credited as multiple entries) to use on future picks.

For your qualifying entry, you have a couple of options. A Standard entry requires a certain number of picks, and specific conditions must be met to receive a payout. Alternatively, you can choose a Flex entry, which requires a certain number of picks and offers a safety net for payouts.