Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Bonus for NBA Cup, NFL Week 15 Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Claim a $75 bonus for the two NBA Cup Quarterfinal games tonight between the Suns-Thunder and Spurs-Lakers with the Underdog promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up today are able to claim a $75 bonus for the NBA tonight, or NFL TNF tomorrow.

Create a new account using this promo code and place a $5 entry on the NBA tonight, NFL tomorrow or any other sport, which will be enough to redeem this $75 bonus. The outcome of the initial entry does not matter, making this bonus guaranteed. So, you can place your favorite entry for the NBA games tonight and play the higher than option backing superstars such as Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, De’Aaron Fox, Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a $75 bonus guaranteed.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $75 NBA, NFL Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus (10X$10 Bonus Entries) In-App Promotions 50% NBA Profit Boost, 30% Soccer Profit Boost, 30% Tennis Profit Boost, Ladders, Streaks, Rescues, Etc… Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two types of entries that users can play on Underdog, a standard entry or a flex entry.

Standard entry: Place a 2+ leg entry, and every pick must be correct to receive winnings. The more legs in the entry, the higher the payout.

Flex entry: Place a 3+ pick entry and still receive some winnings of only one leg loses. That said, the payout is lower if all of the legs hit.

After these types of entries, you can play promotional types of entries on any sport by playing ladders, streaks and rescues.

How to Sign Up with the Underdog Promo Code

New customers can take these steps to grab a bonus for the NBA tonight. Take advantage of the guide on this DFS app to learn about the special features and boosts.

Head to the app and apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth and other account info to verify your identity. Use online banking or PayPal to make a deposit. Play $5.

The outcome of your opening $5 contest doesn’t matter, so you are guaranteed to receive a $75 bonus.

50% NBA Profit Boost Tonight

Dive into a fun NBA slate of games for the NBA Cup Quarterfinals tonight and enjoy a profit boost while doing so. Place any NBA entry tonight, and Underdog will boost the payout of this entry by 40%

Between the two games of Suns-Thunder and Spurs-Lakers, there are plenty of opportunities to find an NBA entry that you are able to boost.