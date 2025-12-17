Live Radio
Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Bonus for NBA, CFB Bowls, NFL

Fans can get in on the action with an exclusive welcome bonus using the Underdog promo code WTOP. By signing up as a new user and placing an initial entry of just $5, you’ll instantly receive $75 in bonus entries, which are conveniently broken down into ten separate $7.50 entries here.
This offer is a perfect way to get started ahead of tonight’s exciting NBA and college football bowl game matchups, including the Cavaliers visiting the Bulls and the Timberwolves facing the Grizzlies. Whether you use your bonus entries on tonight’s slate or any other games this week, this new user promotion is an excellent way to build your bankroll.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Explained

Here’s a quick breakdown of the Underdog promo code offer available for new users ahead of tonight’s NBA games, including the clash between Donovan Mitchell’s Cavaliers and Coby White’s Bulls.
Underdog Promo Code WTOP
New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus Entries
Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.
The Underdog welcome bonus is designed for simplicity and immediate value. For new customers, the path to claiming the offer is incredibly straightforward: sign up, make a first-time entry of at least $5, and you will instantly receive $75 in bonus entries. This bonus is not a deposit match; it is triggered by your first play, making it one of the easiest promotions to activate before tip-off of tonight’s NBA action. What makes this promotion especially user-friendly is its structure. The $75 bonus is not a single credit but is broken down into ten separate $10 bonus entries. This gives you maximum flexibility, allowing you to spread your entries across multiple games, player performances, or nights on the NBA calendar. It’s a perfect way for new users to explore the platform and make several different picks without a large initial investment. To qualify, you must be a new Underdog customer who is of legal age in a participating state.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Promo Tonight

Looking to make some picks for Wednesday’s slate? With two games on the schedule, there are plenty of player performances to dig into. Here are the five highest-scoring player point totals for tonight’s action:
  • Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers @ Bulls): 29.5 Points (-106)
  • Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves vs Grizzlies): 28.5 Points (-115)
  • Julius Randle (Timberwolves vs Grizzlies): 23.5 Points (-114)
  • Coby White (Bulls vs Cavaliers): 21.5 Points (-122)
  • Darius Garland (Cavaliers @ Bulls): 20.5 Points (-114)
Tonight’s matchups feature some of the league’s most dynamic scorers. Donovan Mitchell comes in with the highest point total, and for good reason. He’s averaging a blistering 30.7 points per game this season and 31.0 in his last five contests. He faces a Chicago Bulls defense that gives up 122.4 points per game, setting the stage for a potential offensive explosion. In the other game, both star guards are carrying questionable tags. Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards (foot) is a game-time decision, but if he plays, he’ll look to build on his 28.6 PPG average. His counterpart, Ja Morant (ankle), is also questionable. Morant is averaging 17.7 PPG on the season, but his efficiency has been a concern, shooting just 35.7% from the field. Back in Chicago, Coby White will look to find his rhythm for the Bulls. While he’s averaging 21.7 points for the season, that number has dipped to 18.5 in his last four games, largely due to a slump from three-point range where he’s shooting just 13.0% in that span.

How to Activate Your Underdog Promo Code

Claiming your $75 bonus ahead of tonight’s NBA action is a quick and simple process. Follow these steps to get started and unlock your bonus entries:
  1. Register Your Account: Create a new Underdog account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. During the registration process, be sure to enter promo code XX to lock in the welcome offer.
  2. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of at least $5. Underdog offers several secure and convenient payment methods to choose from.
  3. Place Your First Entry: Build your first entry with a stake of at least $5. Once you submit this qualifying entry, the $75 in bonus entries will be instantly credited to your account.
When making your first entry, you can choose between two main formats:
  • Standard Entry: This type requires two or more picks. It offers the largest potential payout, but all of your selections must be correct to win.
  • Flex Entry: This option requires three or more picks and provides a safety net. You can still receive a payout even if one of your picks is incorrect.
This promotion is exclusively for new users who are of legal age and located in a state where Underdog operates.

