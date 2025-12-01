Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Giants-Patriots, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The result of your first $5 entry doesn’t matter. The Underdog promo code will release a $100 bonus, which is awarded as 10X$10 bonus entries.

Week 13 of the NFL season ends with the Giants taking on the Patriots. Use this bonus to make picks on rushing yards, receptions, passing touchdowns and other stats. It’s been a dominant season for the Patriots under Mike Vrabel, while the Giants recently fired their head coach. Jaxson Dart will be back behind center for New York after missing some time with a concussion.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Grab $100 Bonus for MNF

There are two ways to create an entry. A standard entry must include 2+ picks, and all legs must hit in order to receive winnings. These do have the largest payouts, but you can flex an entry of 3+ picks and still have a chance at some winnings if only one leg is incorrect.

These are just some of the popular markets for Monday Night Football:

TreVeyon Henderson: 65.5 rush yards

Stefon Diggs: 50.5 receiving yards

Drake Maye: 1.5 pass TDs

Jaxson Dart: 203.5 pass yards

Wan’Dale Robinson: 5.5 receptions

Tyrone Tracy: 47.5 rush yards

Hunter Henry: 7.75 fantasy points

Theo Johnson: 4.5 targets

Check the promotions box for other offers. For example, there is a 40% profit boost that can be applied to a contest on Monday. The entry can be as much as $50.

How to Sign Up with the Underdog Promo Code

Underdog has quickly become one of the most popular fantasy apps in the US. In addition to picks, you can enter daily drafts to compete against other customers for a shot at winning a share of massive prize pools.

New customers can get started with a bonus by taking these easy steps:

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email and date of birth to confirm your identity. Fund your account by making a deposit with an accepted payment method Play $5.

Win or lose, you’ll receive (10) $10 bonus entries.

Make Live Picks During NBA Games

Try using some of this bonus for NBA picks. There are pre-game markets for points, rebounds, assists and three-pointers. Plus, you can follow along during the action and make live entries during games. These totals are constantly changing, so you have to act quick.

We have a full schedule of games on Monday night. Find markets for the Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Bucks vs. Wizards, Mavericks vs. Nuggets and Suns vs. Lakers. Take Cade Cunningham to have over or under 44.5 points + rebounds + assists.

Register through the links above to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Enter your opening $5 contest to lock-in a $100 bonus.