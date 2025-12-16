Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With compelling matchups on tonight’s schedule, new sports bettors can jump into the action with a fantastic welcome bonus using the Underdog promo code WTOP. This exclusive offer for new customers is straightforward: simply sign up, make a first-time entry of at least $5, and you will instantly receive $75 in bonus entries.

The bonus is delivered as ten separate $7.50 entries, giving you multiple chances to build your parlays. You can use these bonus entries to make player prop picks for tonight’s clashes—like the showdown between Jalen Brunson’s Knicks and Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs—or apply them to any other NBA game on the slate this week.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Cup Final

The Underdog Fantasy welcome offer is one of the best available for sports fans looking to get into daily fantasy props. It provides a significant bonus with a very low initial entry requirement, making it an ideal way to explore the platform.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.

This promotion is perfect for tonight’s NBA action. By signing up with the promo code and placing a first-time entry of just $5, your account will be credited with $100 in bonus entries. This bonus is distributed as ten separate $10 entries, giving you plenty of opportunities to build different parlays.

For example, you could use a $7.5 entry to make picks for the marquee matchup between the Knicks and Spurs, targeting props for stars like Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama. This structure allows you to spread your bonus across multiple games and player combinations, maximizing your chances to win. This welcome bonus is specifically designed for new Underdog customers. To claim it, simply sign up, use the promo code, and place an initial entry of $5 or more. Once that first entry is submitted, your account will be credited with $100 in bonus entries. The $100 bonus is broken down into ten separate $10 bonus entries, providing fantastic flexibility to place ten different parlays without risking more of your own money. This offer is available only to new players who are of legal age in a participating state.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Promo Tonight

Tonight’s NBA slate offers exciting matchups, including a high-stakes In-Season Tournament game in Las Vegas between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks,For those looking to get in on the player prop action, here are the players with the highest point totals on the board:

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) vs. San Antonio Spurs: 29.5 Points (-114)

vs. San Antonio Spurs: 29.5 Points (-114) Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) @ New York Knicks: 22.5 Points (-107)

Marquee Matchup Analysis

In the 2025 In-Season Tournament game, the New York Knicks will rely heavily on Jalen Brunson as they face a healthy San Antonio Spurs squad. The Knicks are navigating injuries to guards Landry Shamet (Out) and Miles McBride (Out). This could mean a heavy workload for Brunson, whose points market is set at a lofty 29.5. On the other side, rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama has compelling markets himself, with his points set at 22.5 and rebounds at 10.5.

How to Activate Your Underdog Promo Offer

Claiming your $100 in bonus entries is a simple process that can be completed in minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register a New Account: Begin by signing up for a new Underdog Fantasy account. During registration, you will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and enter the promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the offer. Make an Initial Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit of at least $5. Underdog offers several secure and convenient payment methods. Place Your First Entry: Build your first player prop slip and place an entry of at least $5. This initial entry is what officially activates the welcome bonus. Receive Your Bonus Entries: Once your first $5+ entry is submitted, you will automatically receive $75 in bonus entries, credited as ten separate $7.50 entries to use on future parlays.

Remember, this offer is reserved for new users who meet the age (18+ or 21+/19+ where applicable) and location requirements.

Choosing Your Entry Type

When building your slip, you have two main options: