theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, Army-Navy, NFL Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New customers who register with theScore Bet promo code WTOP can score bonus bets for NFL games throughout Week 15. All new users who create a new account can receive a $100 bonus to use on the NBA slate tonight, or get a head start on the rest of the NFL Week 15 slate Sunday and Monday.





Win your opening $10 wager when using theScore Bet promo code to collect a $100 bonus. It has minimum odds of -500, which still leaves plenty of opportunity to find a wager close to those odds that has a high likelihood of winning. It can be placed on any NBA, CBB, CFB or NHL game tonight so you are able to redeem bonus bets to use the rest of the weekend.

The deal between PENN Entertainment and Disney was terminated, so ESPN BET has been rebranded to theScore Bet. It went live in the US on December 1st, which was the same day of the launch in Missouri.

Register with theScore Bet promo code WTOP and win your opening $10 bet to receive a $100 bonus.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $100 NFL Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Details ESPN BET Switched to theScore Bet on December 1st In-App Bonuses For You Page, Parlay Lounge, Boosts, Daily NBA Specials, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Winning your first wager is the only hurdle that needs to be cleared to redeem this $100 bonus on theScore Bet. With minimum odds of -500 or longer, you could opt for NBA teams to win straight up, placing a moneyline wager on the 76ers at -270 against the Pacers, the Pistons at -280 against the Hawks, or the Mavericks at -300 against the Nets.

Player props are also valid if that is more appealing to you, such as Donovan Mitchell to score 25+ points against the Wizards at -350 odds.

Either way, win your first wager for $10 on theScore Bet for a $100 bonus.

Featured Parlays on theScore Bet Friday Night

Browse through the parlay lounge on theScore Bet app to find fun parlays promoted by the sportsbook. With so many games on a given night, this can be an easy way to find plays to lock in without having to stress yourself out with any research and finding the best plays.

Here are some of the best options for tonight:

Hawks, Jazz & Timberwolves Moneyline (+2065)

Tyrese Maxey & Donovan Mitchell 30+ Points + Cade Cunningham & Kon Knueppel 20+ Points (+807)

Jalen Johnson, Donovan Mitchell & Pascal Siakam 6+ 1st Q Points Each (+311)

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Sign up on the newest sportsbook app to launch in the US by taking these steps. All new customers (yet to sign up on ESPN BET or theScore Bet) can claim this welcome bonus.

Head to the sportsbook and use theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic account info needed to verify your identity and age. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Win your first $10 bet to gain a $100 bonus.