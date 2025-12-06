theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for College Football, NFL Week 14

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

PENN Entertainment and Disney ended their deal, so ESPN BET is now theScore Bet. The switch officially happened on December 1st, which was also the launch of sportsbook apps in Missouri.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for NBA Friday

Get in your opening wager on any of the NBA games on Friday, such as the Lakers vs. Celtics. Luka Doncic will be out for personal reasons, so Boston is a 6.5-point favorite at home. But Austin Reaves has been on a tear and is coming off a 44-point performance.

We also have the Heat vs. Magic, Spurs vs. Cavaliers, Trail Blazers vs. Pistons, Jazz vs. Knicks, Suns vs. Rockets and Mavericks vs. Thunder. The Thunder have been excellent so far, having a 21-1 record. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging over 32 points a game. Get in pre-game bets for any of these matchups and follow along to place live wagers. On Friday, you can actually place a live bet to receive a $10 bonus.

How to Register with theScore Bet Promo Code

Try out the latest sportsbook brand to launch in the US by taking these easy steps to create an account. All new customers in eligible states can unlock this welcome offer.

Provide your email address, date of birth and other relevant info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or online banking. Place a $10 bet.

Odds Boosts for UFC 323

ESPN BET added new odds boosts every day for select markets, and theScore Bet has been doing the same. Browse through bets with enhanced odds and get increased winnings. Below, we have listed some of the options available for UFC 323.

Merab Dvalishvili and Alexandre Pantoja each win by submission or points (+130)

Tatsuro Taira, Payton Talbott and Joshua Van all win (+725)

Expect to find other boosts for college football games on Saturday. It will be No. 11 BYU vs. No. 4 Texas Tech, No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 9 Alabama and No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State. Right now, the Buckeyes are favored to win the College Football Playoff.

