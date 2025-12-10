Sports on TV for Thursday, Dec. 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Dec. 11 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 8 p.m. FS1 — Iowa…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Dec. 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Iowa St.

9 p.m.

ACCN — Saint Joseph’s at Syracuse

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. Arizona St., Third Round, Lexington, Ky.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly at Kentucky, Third Round

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota at Pittsburgh, Third Round

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Purdue vs. SMU, Third Round, Pittsburgh

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Royal Johannesburg Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Royal Johannesburg Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — ESPN High School Basketball Showcase: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) vs. Paul VI (Va.)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — ESPN High School Basketball Showcase: Sidwell Friends (D.C.) vs. Paul VI (Va.)

NBL BASKETBALL

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBATV — Melbourne United vs. Adelaide 36ers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Tampa Bay

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Nottingham Forest at Utrecht

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Roma at Celtic

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.