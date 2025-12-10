Sports on TV for Thursday, Dec. 11

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, Dec. 11
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa at Iowa St.
9 p.m.
ACCN — Saint Joseph’s at Syracuse
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. Arizona St., Third Round, Lexington, Ky.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly at Kentucky, Third Round
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota at Pittsburgh, Third Round
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Purdue vs. SMU, Third Round, Pittsburgh
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Royal Johannesburg Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
5 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Royal Johannesburg Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — ESPN High School Basketball Showcase: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) vs. Paul VI (Va.)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — ESPN High School Basketball Showcase: Sidwell Friends (D.C.) vs. Paul VI (Va.)
NBL BASKETBALL
3:30 a.m. (Friday)
NBATV — Melbourne United vs. Adelaide 36ers
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Tampa Bay
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Vegas at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Nottingham Forest at Utrecht
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Roma at Celtic
