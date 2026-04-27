Stopping Kvaratskhelia is key to Bayern’s chances against PSG in Champions League semifinal

PARIS (AP) — Bayern Munich must find a way to stop Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia when the sides meet…

PARIS (AP) — Bayern Munich must find a way to stop Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia when the sides meet in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Tuesday.

Monaco, Chelsea and Liverpool could not.

Kvaratskhelia has scored eight goals so far — including another fine solo effort against Liverpool in the first leg of their quarterfinal. That’s twice as many as teammate Ousmane Dembélé, the current men’s Ballon d’Or holder.

“He is such an important player for us,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said Tuesday. “Not just for his abilities but for what he transmits as a player.”

Kvaratskhelia’s performance against Liverpool, all darting runs and jinking feet, led the British press to compare the 25-year-old Georgia star’s style of play to that of George Best, the late Manchester United great known for his extraordinary dribbling, amazing balance and spectacular goals.

His ability to cut in at speed from the left flank and bend a shot into the opposite corner is also reminiscent of Thierry Henry, the former France and Arsenal great.

“When I come inside and shoot it is down to hard work,” Kvaratskhelia said. “It depends on our opponents as well. I also work on it with the national team.”

He scored with a brilliant curler against Chelsea in the first leg of the last 16, then followed up with another goal in the away leg as PSG routed the London side 8-2 on aggregate. Prior to that, it was goal midway through the second half that turned the tide PSG’s way in a tough playoff against Monaco.

He has 16 goals overall this season for Ligue 1 leader PSG, beating his previous best of 14 when starring for Serie A winner Napoli in the 2022-23 season.

High comparisons

Napoli fans affectionately nicknamed him “Kvaradona” in reference to Diego Maradona, the club’s greatest-ever player. He paid homage to Maradona in a farewell video posted to his fans when he left Napoli.

“Yes, people called me that (Kvaradona) in the street in Napoli. It’s always a pleasure to be compared to one of the best in the game,” Kvaratskhelia said. “It is also difficult to be compared to Maradona because you have to show it each time you are on the pitch.”

Ice-cool finisher

Kvaratskhelia’s goal celebration, where he slides on his knees and taps the inside of his arm with his fingers, signifies “ice in my veins” — which means showing great composure when shooting.

Kvaratskhelia’s arrival from Napoli in the January transfer window last season coincided with Dembélé’s rise in form and kick-started the club’s run to a first Champions League trophy.

“I don’t have to work hard with Dembele. He is capable of doing everything on the pitch and he makes my job easier,” Kvaratskhelia said. “That’s why he won the Ballon d’Or and I think he can win many more.”

Second time lucky

Luis Enrique signed him at the second attempt and it’s now obvious why he was so keen to do so.

Aside from his dribbling, crossing and shooting from distance, Kvaratskhelia is also incredibly hard-working in defense, constantly tracking back and tackling. Effectively, this gives PSG two players in one: a superb winger who defends remarkably well as a makeshift fullback.

“I have really improved in defense with Luis (Enrique),” Kvaratskhelia said. “In this team we need to defend like proper defenders.” ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.