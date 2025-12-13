Sports on TV for Sunday, Dec. 14

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, Dec. 14
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Texas Southern at Minnesota
2 p.m.
SECN — Bethune-Cookman at Missouri
3 p.m.
BTN — W. Michigan at Iowa
ESPN2 — Troy at UAB
7 p.m.
SECN — Jacksonville at Texas A&M
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington St. at Southern Cal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — Baylor vs. Texas, Fort Worth, Texas
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Penn St. at South Carolina
FS1 — Kansas St. at Creighton
4 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina
SECN — Jackson St. at Alabama
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan St. at DePaul
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M at Nebraska, Quarterfinal
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin at Texas, Quarterfinal
GERMAN LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Noon
NBATV — Alba Berlin vs. Veolia Towers Hamburg
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Royal Johannesburg Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, Final Day, Dye’s Valley Course, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
NBC — LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NLL: Rochester at San Diego
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Tip-Off Tournament: Memphis at Osceola
5 p.m.
NBATV — Tip-Off Tournament: Windy City at Noblesville
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cincinnati, L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, Buffalo at New England, N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago, Washington at N.Y. Giants, Las Vegas at Philadelphia, Arizona at Houston
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Denver OR Indianapolis at Seattle
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at L.A. Rams, Carolina at New Orleans, Tennessee at San Francisco
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Minnesota at Dallas
PEACOCK — Minnesota at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.
NHLN — Vancouver at New Jersey
7 p.m.
NHLN — Edmonton at Montreal
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
4 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Steamboat Springs, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Sunderland
10:25 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at St. Mirren
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Bologna
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Liga MX Postseason: Tigres UANL at Deportivo Toluca, Final – Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — English Super League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion
SPEEDSKATING
2 p.m.
CNBC — ISU: World Cup, Hamar, Norway (Taped)
