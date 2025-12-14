Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Sunday NFL Week 15 Matchups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
New Sleeper Fantasy users can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the Week 15 clash between the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks. By signing up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP, first-time players will receive a generous bonus package worth up to $120 here.
The promotion includes an instant $20 bonus after you sign up and make a minimum deposit of just $10, plus Sleeper will provide a 100% deposit match up to $100. This is the perfect way for new customers to build a bankroll and start making player picks for this exciting non-conference matchup.
Sleeper Promo Code for NFL
Sleeper Promo Code
WTOP
New Sleeper User Offer
$120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100)
Terms and Conditions
18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state.
How the Sleeper Promo Code Works
This exciting welcome bonus works through a straightforward two-part offer. When you register for a new Sleeper Fantasy account using the promo code WTOP, you’ll activate both components simultaneously. First, after making an initial deposit of at least $10, you’ll instantly receive a $20 bonus. Second, Sleeper will match 100% of that first deposit, up to a maximum of $100.
This means a $100 deposit nets you a total of $120 in bonus funds, giving you a substantial starting bankroll to use on players for the Week 15 NFL slate, including this Colts at Seahawks contest.
This promotional offer is exclusively available to new Sleeper customers who meet the age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. The combination of an instant bonus and a deposit match provides excellent value for fantasy players looking to try out Sleeper’s unique platform.
Use Sleeper NFL Promo Code on Indianapolis Colts vs Seattle Seahawks
This Week 15 matchup features the Indianapolis Colts visiting the Seattle Seahawks in what projects to be a competitive non-conference game. The contest is set to kick off at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on December 14, 2025, at 1:25 PM local time.
As this is an outdoor venue, factors like weather conditions will be important to monitor closer to game day. Both teams are looking to secure a crucial late-season victory as they push toward the playoffs.
Indianapolis Colts vs Seattle Seahawks Markets
When diving into the player markets for this game, several key matchups and individual performances stand out. The numbers for passing, rushing, and receiving yards offer intriguing opportunities for bettors using their Sleeper bonus funds.
Player
Type
Yardage Market
Sam Darnold (SEA)
Passing Yards
230.5
Jonathan Taylor (IND)
Rushing Yards
77.5
Kenneth Walker III (SEA)
Rushing Yards
59.5
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA)
Receiving Yards
96.5
Michael Pittman (IND)
Receiving Yards
31.5
Zach Charbonnet (SEA)
Rushing Yards
37.5
Josh Downs (IND)
Receiving Yards
20.5
Cooper Kupp (SEA)
Receiving Yards
31.5
Tyler Warren (IND)
Receiving Yards
35.5
AJ Barner (SEA)
Receiving Yards
30.5
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts – Rushing Yards
The line for Jonathan Taylor is set at 77.5 rushing yards, a number he has consistently surpassed this season. Taylor is averaging an impressive 104.31 rushing yards per game on 19 attempts with remarkable efficiency, posting 5.49 yards per carry. He’s been a touchdown machine with 16 rushing TDs on the year, indicating a massive workload and central role in the Colts’ offense, especially in the red zone where he averages 4.62 opportunities per game.
Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks – Passing Yards
For the Seahawks, quarterback Sam Darnold has a passing yards market of 230.5. Throughout 13 games this season, Darnold has been quite effective, averaging 243.2 passing yards per game. Furthermore, his efficiency metrics are strong, with a high 8.9 yards per attempt and a stellar 103.8 passer rating.
How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code
Getting your hands on this two-part bonus is a simple and quick process. Follow these steps to register your account and claim the offer ahead of the Colts vs Seahawks game:
Create Your Sleeper Account: Begin by visiting the Sleeper platform on your desktop or mobile device. You will need to register a new account by providing standard personal information like your name, email, and date of birth to verify your identity and eligibility.
Enter Promo Code WTOP: During the registration process, you will see a field to enter a promotional code. This is the most crucial step—make sure to enter WTOP to lock in your exclusive $120 bonus offer.
Make Your First Deposit: After your account is created, head to the cashier and make your first deposit. To trigger the instant $20 bonus, you must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the available secure methods.
Maximize Your Deposit Match: Keep in mind that Sleeper will match your first deposit at a 100% rate, up to a maximum of $100. To unlock the full $120 value of the promotion, a first-time deposit of $100 is recommended. This gets you the $100 deposit match plus the instant $20 bonus. However, you are not required to deposit the full $100. For example, if your first deposit is $50, you will receive a $50 match in addition to the $20 bonus, for a total of $70 in promotional funds.