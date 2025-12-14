Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Sunday NFL Week 15 Matchups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Sleeper Promo Code for NFL

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state.

How the Sleeper Promo Code Works

Use Sleeper NFL Promo Code on Indianapolis Colts vs Seattle Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts vs Seattle Seahawks Markets

Player Type Yardage Market Sam Darnold (SEA) Passing Yards 230.5 Jonathan Taylor (IND) Rushing Yards 77.5 Kenneth Walker III (SEA) Rushing Yards 59.5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) Receiving Yards 96.5 Michael Pittman (IND) Receiving Yards 31.5 Zach Charbonnet (SEA) Rushing Yards 37.5 Josh Downs (IND) Receiving Yards 20.5 Cooper Kupp (SEA) Receiving Yards 31.5 Tyler Warren (IND) Receiving Yards 35.5 AJ Barner (SEA) Receiving Yards 30.5

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code

Create Your Sleeper Account: Begin by visiting the Sleeper platform on your desktop or mobile device. You will need to register a new account by providing standard personal information like your name, email, and date of birth to verify your identity and eligibility. Enter Promo Code WTOP: During the registration process, you will see a field to enter a promotional code. This is the most crucial step—make sure to enter WTOP to lock in your exclusive $120 bonus offer. Make Your First Deposit: After your account is created, head to the cashier and make your first deposit. To trigger the instant $20 bonus, you must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the available secure methods. Maximize Your Deposit Match: Keep in mind that Sleeper will match your first deposit at a 100% rate, up to a maximum of $100. To unlock the full $120 value of the promotion, a first-time deposit of $100 is recommended. This gets you the $100 deposit match plus the instant $20 bonus. However, you are not required to deposit the full $100. For example, if your first deposit is $50, you will receive a $50 match in addition to the $20 bonus, for a total of $70 in promotional funds.