DC Del. candidate Robert White apologizes after comment on White House correspondents’ dinner incident

D.C. Council member Robert White apologized after deleting an X post following a violent incident outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

D.C. Council member Robert White deleted a social media post and apologized after a violent security incident outside the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner attended by President Donald Trump.

At 11 p.m., less than three hours after the incident Saturday night, White posted on X: “Looks like we need a curfew on the Correspondents Dinner. It’s clear we need to hold the parents responsible.”

White was referring to the emergency juvenile curfew authorized by Mayor Muriel Bowser to address recent teen takeovers in parts of D.C.

White later removed the post, and issued the following apology on X: “I’ve deleted an earlier tweet. It was inappropriate and insensitive. I should not have tried to make a point by referring to an incident of gun violence.”

The apology followed a chaotic encounter outside the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton. Officials said a man armed with guns and knives stormed the lobby and charged toward the ballroom as Secret Service agents responded and shots were fired, sending guests diving under tables.

President Trump was rushed off the stage and was not injured.

Officials said the armed man, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, was a registered guest at the hotel. He was taken into custody and was expected to appear in court Monday. Police said they believe Allen acted alone but have not identified an intended target or motive.

White is running for the Democratic nomination for the District’s nonvoting delegate seat in the U.S. House.

Fellow D.C. delegate candidate Kinney Zalesne, who is running against White, issued a statement blasting his actions. “I’m calling on my opponents for DC Delegate to please stop embarrassing themselves and our city,” she said.

Editor’s note: WTOP has reached out to White for further comment. WTOP’s Ian Crawford and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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