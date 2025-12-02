Sabres visit the Flyers after Norris’ 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (11-11-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-8-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Buffalo Sabres (11-11-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-8-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Joshua Norris scored two goals in the Sabres’ 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Philadelphia has gone 8-4-2 at home and 14-8-3 overall. The Flyers have a 2-3-3 record in games decided by a goal.

Buffalo is 11-11-4 overall and 2-6-2 in road games. The Sabres have a 5-1-2 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Foerster has 11 goals and three assists for the Flyers. Trevor Zegras has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 12 goals and 10 assists for the Sabres. Josh Doan has scored four goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.