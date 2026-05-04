NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 7½ (213½) Philadelphia at SAN ANTONIO 13½ (217½) Minnesota MLB Monday…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 7½ (213½) Philadelphia at SAN ANTONIO 13½ (217½) Minnesota

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -221 Boston +182 at TAMPA BAY -123 Toronto +103 at N.Y YANKEES -221 Baltimore +182 at KANSAS CITY -123 Cleveland +104 at LA ANGELS -161 Chicago White Sox +135

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -142 at COLORADO +119 Philadelphia -114 at MIAMI -105 at CHICAGO CUBS -211 Cincinnati +174 Milwaukee -118 at ST. LOUIS -102 San Diego -144 at SAN FRANCISCO +121

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -207 at HOUSTON +170 at SEATTLE -150 Atlanta +125

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -262 Philadelphia +212 at VEGAS -169 Anaheim +142

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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