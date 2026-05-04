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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 4, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (213½) Philadelphia
at SAN ANTONIO 13½ (217½) Minnesota

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -221 Boston +182
at TAMPA BAY -123 Toronto +103
at N.Y YANKEES -221 Baltimore +182
at KANSAS CITY -123 Cleveland +104
at LA ANGELS -161 Chicago White Sox +135

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -142 at COLORADO +119
Philadelphia -114 at MIAMI -105
at CHICAGO CUBS -211 Cincinnati +174
Milwaukee -118 at ST. LOUIS -102
San Diego -144 at SAN FRANCISCO +121

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -207 at HOUSTON +170
at SEATTLE -150 Atlanta +125

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -262 Philadelphia +212
at VEGAS -169 Anaheim +142

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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