NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 7½ (213½) Philadelphia at SAN ANTONIO 13½ (217½) Minnesota MLB Monday…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|7½
|(213½)
|Philadelphia
|at SAN ANTONIO
|13½
|(217½)
|Minnesota
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-221
|Boston
|+182
|at TAMPA BAY
|-123
|Toronto
|+103
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-221
|Baltimore
|+182
|at KANSAS CITY
|-123
|Cleveland
|+104
|at LA ANGELS
|-161
|Chicago White Sox
|+135
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-142
|at COLORADO
|+119
|Philadelphia
|-114
|at MIAMI
|-105
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-211
|Cincinnati
|+174
|Milwaukee
|-118
|at ST. LOUIS
|-102
|San Diego
|-144
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+121
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-207
|at HOUSTON
|+170
|at SEATTLE
|-150
|Atlanta
|+125
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-262
|Philadelphia
|+212
|at VEGAS
|-169
|Anaheim
|+142
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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