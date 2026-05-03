How Inter won the Serie A title, transforming treble disappointment into domestic domination

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan transformed its treble disappointment from last season into domination in Italy this year. Inter beat…

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan transformed its treble disappointment from last season into domination in Italy this year.

Inter beat Parma 2-0 on Sunday to see the Serie A title return to Milan. It is 12 points ahead of second-placed Napoli with three rounds remaining.

Inter can complete a league and cup double if it beats Lazio in the Italian Cup final on May 13. The last time it won both was when José Mourinho led Inter to the treble in 2010.

It’s a far cry from the bitter disappointment of last year when a season that promised so much ultimately left Inter empty-handed.

With just over a month to go to the end of last season, Inter was on course for a treble of trophies but finished one point below Serie A champion Napoli, lost in the Italian Cup semifinals and was routed 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the most lopsided Champions League final in history.

Here are the key factors in how Inter turned things around on the domestic front to win the 2025-26 Italian league:

Change of coach

While there was little surprise when coach Simone Inzaghi left Inter at the end of last season, the appointment of the relatively inexperienced Cristian Chivu raised a few eyebrows.

There had been rumors about Inzaghi’s departure for several weeks, with the coach going on to take a lucrative job with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Inzaghi had been in charge for four years, during which he steered Inter to the Italian league title in 2024 and two Champions League finals. He also won two Italian Cups with Inter.

Chivu had only ever overseen 13 matches in Serie A, securing safety with Parma after being given his first senior coaching position that February.

But he knew Inter well, having spent the previous seven years in charge of various youth teams at the club, where he ended his playing career in 2014.

The former Romania defender was part of Inter’s famous treble-winning team in 2010, lifting the Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup trophies. He also helped the Nerazzurri to another two Serie A titles among the nine trophies amassed during his seven years at the club.

Chivu’s fresh approach as a coach and new ideas reinvigorated Inter. He transformed the team into a more aggressive, high-pressing outfit and restored locker room harmony, while integrating young academy talents such as Pio Esposito.

Injuries to rivals

Chivu also established new training methods at Inter Milan to enhance the team’s overall fitness.

Proneness to injuries cost the Nerazzurri dearly in the 2024-25 campaign but apart from Denzel Dumfries and Hakan Calhanoglu, key players largely avoided lengthy spells on the sidelines. Captain Lautaro Martínez missed eight of the nine league matches before Inter clinched the title with a calf problem — returning against Parma.

That was in contrast to Inter’s rivals, especially Napoli. The defending champions would likely have pushed Inter even harder for the title had injuries not hit Antonio Conte’s squad all season.

Napoli’s injury nightmare began even before the season started with star forward Romelu Lukaku ruled out for months. Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa had similar long-term injuries, while David Neres, Billy Gilmour, and Amir Rrahmani also missed large swathes of matches.

Recovery from blip

At one point, Inter’s season looked like it was going to collapse again like last year.

Inter was eliminated by tiny Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League but bounced back by beating lowly Genoa at home to move 13 points clear in Serie A.

However, that was to prove one of only two wins in eight matches — including defeat in the Milan derby. That saw Inter’s lead slashed to six points in Serie A as well as leaving its Italian Cup semifinal finely poised following a 0-0 draw against Como in the first leg.

Inter ended that mediocre run with a statement 5-3 victory at Roma and the Nerazzurri have not looked back since, rebuilding its lead in Serie A and winning at Como to reach the Italian Cup final.

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