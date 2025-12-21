Raphinha and Yamal score as Spanish leader Barcelona beats Villarreal

MADRID (AP) — Raphinha and Lamine Yamal celebrated each other’s goals with a raised arm and hands linked as Barcelona…

MADRID (AP) — Raphinha and Lamine Yamal celebrated each other’s goals with a raised arm and hands linked as Barcelona won 2-0 at 10-man Villarreal on Sunday to stay four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Raphinha won a penalty after being fouled when cutting inside. He took a slow run-up and sent goalkeeper Luiz Junior the wrong way in the 12th minute for his seventh league goal of the season and Barca’s 50th.

Yamal also grabbed his seventh this season, striking from close range in the 63rd after being set up by midfielder Frenkie de Jong following a goalmouth scramble.

It was a seventh straight win in all competitions for coach Hansi Flick’s side.

Barcelona was without central defender Andreas Christensen, who tore the ACL in his left knee in training on Saturday.

Villarreal defender Renato Veiga was shown a straight red card late in the first half for a heavy tackle from behind on Yamal, who briefly had treatment on the ground.

Villarreal’s defeat allowed Atletico Madrid to move into third place with a 3-0 win at Girona. Atletico has played two more games than Villarreal.

Atletico cruises to victory

Midfielder Koke put Atletico ahead in the 13th minute with a fine half-volley from just outside the penalty area and into the top right corner.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a stunning save to keep out Axel Witsel’s close-range shot midway through the half, clawing it off the line one-handed near the left post.

Atletico doubled its lead in the 38th when midfielder Conor Gallagher’s strike from 20 meters (yards) deflected off a defender and wrong-footed goalie Paulo Gazzaniga.

Atletico’s traveling fans gave midfielder Thomas Lemar a warm welcome when he came on for Girona in the second half. The former France midfielder is on loan this season at Girona from Atletico, having played nearly 200 games for “Los Colchoneros” (The Mattress Makers) over seven seasons.

Gallagher was substituted in the 77th, having come on in the 28th for Nico Gonzalez.

Clinical Griezmann

Veteran forward Antoine Griezmann sealed Atletico’s win with a clinical goal in stoppage time.

The former France star swapped quick passes on the edge of the box with fellow substitute Giacomo Raspadori, expertly controlled the ball with the outside of his right foot and guided a low shot into the opposite corner with his left.

Girona remains in 18th place in the 20-team league.

In other matches Sunday, Elche crushed Rayo Vallecano 4-0 and Real Betis beat Getafe by the same scoreline.

On Saturday, Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé celebrated his 27th birthday with a 59th goal for Real Madrid in 2025 to equal the club record for the most in a year held by Cristiano Ronaldo. ___

