BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Thunder-Lakers, NBA, MLB Games

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All new users will be able to redeem one of two fantastic, state dependent, welcome offers when signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Set up a new account to redeem either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet offer, depending on the state you are located in, and start checking out the MLB and NBA games tonight.







New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win. On the other hand, new users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer, receiving money back if your first wager on the app settles as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Overview

Must be 21 years of age or older to participate

to participate Must be physically present in a participating U.S. state at the time of registration and wagering

in a participating U.S. state at the time of registration and wagering Offer is for new BetMGM users only — one per customer

— one per customer The $1,500 First Bet refund is issued in the form of bonus bets , not withdrawable cash

, not withdrawable cash The $150 bonus is paid out as bonus bets and is only awarded if your initial $10 wager wins

and is only awarded if your initial $10 wager Minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer

is required to activate the offer Bonus code must be entered during the sign-up process — it cannot be applied retroactively

— it cannot be applied retroactively Offer is not available in New York (NY)

If you are looking to get in on the action for the upcoming April 3, 2026, slate, we put a lot of stock in securing the best possible sign-up bonus to kickstart your betting experience. Whether you want to back Reynaldo López and the Atlanta Braves, or wager on David Peterson and the New York Mets, unlocking this welcome offer is the sharp play.

Below is an overview of the current promotional offers available depending on your location:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 2nd, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code Details: Bet $10, Get $150 or Claim a $1,500 First Bet Offer

Depending on your location, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks fantastic value to help you build your betting portfolio. If you are signing up from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” offer, which awards you $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying $10 wager wins.

For new users located in all other participating US states (outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV), this generous $1,500 First Bet Offer is exclusively available to kickstart your account.

These welcome offers are perfectly timed for the current MLB schedule. You could use your First Bet Offer to back Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks as they host the Braves. Or, if you are looking for late-game action, you might place your qualifying $10 wager on probable pitcher Robbie Ray and the San Francisco Giants as they look to grab an April 2 home victory against the visiting Mets. No matter where you find value, this bonus ensures your first foray onto the diamond comes with a major mathematical advantage.

Take Advantage of BetMGM MLB Bonus Code Today

Before locking in your first wager, it is never too early to look at the current BetMGM odds for today’s MLB slate, or even peek ahead at futures prices. Here are the moneyline, runline, and over/under totals for these marquee matchups:

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline: Braves -120 / Diamondbacks +100 Runline: Braves -1.5 (+135) / Diamondbacks +1.5 (-161) Total: O/U 8.5 (Over -120 / Under +100)

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Moneyline: Mets -125 / Giants +105 Runline: Mets -1.5 (+140) / Giants +1.5 (-169) Total: O/U 7 (Over -120 / Under +100)



Matchup Highlights & Betting Analysis

Unlike the gridiron where an offensive coordinator can scheme around a grueling first-place schedule, baseball relies purely on individual pitcher-versus-batter matchups—and we have some great ones today.

The action out West features an intriguing showdown as the Diamondbacks host the Braves. Arizona will send Ryne Nelson to the mound, looking to bounce back from a rocky start (7.71 ERA) while leaning heavily on star outfielder Corbin Carroll. Carroll is red-hot, boasting a .333 batting average, four extra-base hits, and a staggering 1.162 OPS. Atlanta counters with Reynaldo López, who enters with 3 strikeouts and a 1.50 ERA. The Braves’ offense has seen massive early production from Dominic Smith, who brings a blistering .385 average and 1.044 OPS into the contest.

Meanwhile, the Mets clash with the Giants in a matchup anchored by New York standout Juan Soto. Soto has been electric at the plate, racking up a .346 batting average and a .952 OPS across his first 26 at-bats. Left-hander David Peterson gets the start for New York against San Francisco’s veteran southpaw Robbie Ray. The Giants will need infielder Luis Arraez—hitting .304 to start the campaign—to set the table and spark the home offense.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome promotion is a quick and straightforward process. To unlock these exclusive offers in time for the April 3, 2026, MLB slate, new users will need to create and register an account with BetMGM.

During the sign-up process, you will be asked to provide standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and confirm you are of legal betting age. As you register, it is crucial to input the correct promo code corresponding to your location to maximize your edge:

For users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Enter bonus code TOP150 to access your state-specific welcome options.

Enter bonus code to access your state-specific welcome options. For users in all other participating states: Enter bonus code TOP1500 to secure the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

Once your account is successfully created and the appropriate bonus code is applied, the next step is to fund your bankroll. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure methods to officially activate the offer.

After your initial deposit clears, you are ready to hit the sportsbook. Whether you plan to back Reynaldo López and the Atlanta Braves or search for a longshot play on the San Francisco Giants, your qualifying bet will be locked in and backed by your newly activated BetMGM promotion.